Ping An hosts green development seminar at Shenzhen finance center

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seminar on International Communication of Chinese and Foreign Enterprises' Green Development and Global Contributions was held at the Ping An Finance Center in Shenzhen on October 23. Hosted by the China Public Relations Association and co-organized by Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Group"; HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318), the seminar focused on APEC 2026's three priorities of openness, innovation and cooperation, with discussions also addressing green and sustainable development.

Participants exchanged practical experience in green development and global contributions by Chinese and international companies. The seminar aimed to build consensus, promote practical cooperation and further advance green development and mutual learning among civilizations in the lead-up to APEC Economic Leaders' Week in Shenzhen in November 2026.

Speakers included Guo Weimin, President of the China Public Relations Association; Robert Lawrence Kuhn, Chairman of The Kuhn Foundation (USA); Sha Hailin, President of the Shanghai Public Relations Association; and representatives from the Guangdong and Shenzhen government information offices.

More than 100 representatives from state-owned and private Chinese enterprises, multinational companies, research institutions, universities and media organizations attended the seminar. They discussed new approaches to cooperation on global ecological conservation and green development.

Climate governance, ecological conservation, and the green and low-carbon transition have become shared global priorities. Ping An remains committed to green development and continues to advance efforts toward China's carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals. The Group integrates green development into its corporate strategy, business operations, technological innovation and external partnerships. It also actively participates in ecological restoration and biodiversity conservation and promotes the exchange of green technologies and experience across the Asia-Pacific region.

Empowering Green Development Through Finance and Advancing Biodiversity Conservation

At the seminar, Sheng Ruisheng, Board Secretary and Brand Director of Ping An Group, delivered a presentation titled "Living in Harmony with Nature: Ping An's Approach to Biodiversity Conservation." He shared Ping An's efforts to integrate green development principles into financial services, ecological conservation and public participation.

Sheng said Ping An remains committed to sustainable development and fully leverages its integrated financial capabilities to connect risk protection, public welfare initiatives and industrial development. Through a range of innovative measures covering urban environments, wetlands, rural areas, and ancient and notable trees, the Group is deeply engaged in biodiversity conservation.

Making buildings more migratory bird-friendly. Shenzhen lies along an important migratory bird route, where reflective glass façades can increase the risk of bird collisions. Ping An installed white dot-patterned anti-collision decals on Ping An Finance Center to make the glass more visible to birds and help reduce the risk of collisions.

Protecting wetland ecosystems. In 2023, Ping An established China's first charitable trust dedicated to mangrove ecological conservation. In March 2026, Ping An contributed an additional RMB950,190 to launch a demonstration project in Shenzhen Bay focused on key species protection, ecological conservation and nature education. The Group also launched a public welfare initiative to protect migratory bird habitats, inviting customers to participate in wetland conservation.

Balancing ecological conservation with industrial development. To support both conservation and local economic development, Ping An has introduced flower price index insurance and full-cost coffee insurance designed to help stabilize farmers' incomes, alongside credit, technology, production and sales support. The Group also provides public welfare insurance for wild mushroom poisoning, with RMB50 million in annual coverage. The program has provided assistance on 378 occasions to date.

In Gaoyou, Jiangsu Province, Ping An worked with the local forestry authorities to launch China's first rescue insurance policy for Oriental storks, successfully implementing an "insurance + rescue" funding model.

Protecting ancient and notable trees. Ping An provides risk protection for 80,000 ancient trees across China, with total coverage reaching RMB1.26 billion. In addition to insurance coverage, the Group has launched innovative public welfare programs combining ancient-tree conservation with specialty cultural tourism and youth health initiatives, helping preserve these centuries-old elements of China's natural heritage.

Taking Ping An's ecological conservation solutions global. Ping An is exploring full-cycle risk protection for Laos' rubber industry to support local ecological restoration and industrial development. The initial pilot is planned to cover approximately 1,200 hectares (18,000 mu), with estimated insurance coverage exceeding RMB54 million.

Ping An Unveils New Biodiversity Conservation Plan and Establishes Dedicated Egret Rescue Fund

During the seminar, participating institutions and companies presented the Joint Initiative on Ecological Conservation and Green Development by Chinese and Foreign Enterprises. The initiative sets out five priorities: putting ecology first, empowering development through innovation, promoting open collaboration, strengthening green communications, and encouraging multi-stakeholder participation. It calls on Chinese and international companies to work together to safeguard the coexistence of all living things and contribute to building an Asia-Pacific community.

As part of the initiative, Ping An announced a new biodiversity conservation plan aimed at protecting more rare and endangered species.

Chen Yao, General Manager of Ping An Group's Brand Communications Department, introduced two major initiatives under the plan.

First, Ping An will launch a dedicated conservation initiative for the Przewalski's gazelle, a species endemic to China. Found only around Qinghai Lake, the species faces significant conservation challenges and is listed as a Class 1 nationally protected wild animal in China.

The Group continues to work closely with conservation authorities across China. Through its agricultural drone program, Ping An Property & Casualty is providing drones to support wildlife population monitoring and habitat patrols across a 161-square-kilometer protected area, helping conservation teams identify injured wildlife and habitat disturbances while reducing frontline workloads.

Second, the Group is launching a comprehensive egret rescue program. Ping An has established a dedicated rescue fund for the Egret Garden at Sinopec Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Company. The fund will support professional organizations in rescuing eggs and chicks that require human intervention, treating injured or sick egrets, and providing care for injured migratory birds identified through the site's scientific monitoring program.

Ping An said biodiversity conservation is an important aspect of green development and concerns every individual, every family and every company. By fully leveraging its distinctive "insurance + technology" capabilities, the Group is helping protect the planet's rich diversity of life.

Looking ahead, Ping An hopes to work with stakeholders across society to advance biodiversity conservation and realize the shared vision of harmonious coexistence between people and nature.

For more information, please visit the www.group.pingan.com