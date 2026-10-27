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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HK Insurance Hub deploys AI platforms to simplify policy information

October 27, 2026 | 11:26
(0) user say
Educational platform HK Insurance Hub integrated artificial intelligence software to rewrite complex insurance contracts and improve financial literacy across Hong Kong.

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the vast array of insurance products available and their often lengthy, complex terms, many citizens feel overwhelmed when choosing coverage. To advance public insurance education in Hong Kong, local insurance information hub HK Insurance Hub today officially announced the launch of its AI Content Optimization Strategy. Utilizing big data and generative AI, the platform provides clear, transparent, and easy-to-understand insurance knowledge and coverage analysis for the public.

Facing a multitude of products on the market—ranging from the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS) and life insurance to critical illness insurance and general insurance—HK Insurance Hub employs AI technology for deep semantic analysis and content restructuring. The system automatically filters out information blind spots and presents hidden clauses, claim conditions, and coverage scopes in a structured format, effectively eliminating public misconceptions and information gaps regarding insurance products.

"Many citizens miss out on the protection they deserve simply because they cannot understand insurance terms. This has always been a key pain point that insurance education aims to resolve," noted a spokesperson for HK Insurance Hub. "With the help of AI, we can translate professional insurance knowledge into practical, easy-to-understand guides in the most objective and down-to-earth manner, effectively enhancing public risk management awareness."

The rollout of this AI content optimization initiative marks a key step for Hong Kong's insurance information platforms toward smart and refined development. HK Insurance Hub will continue to leverage technology to popularize insurance knowledge, helping every Hong Kong resident plan for the future with peace of mind.

By PR Newswire

HK Insurance Hub

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HK Insurance Hub policy information AI platforms to simplify policy information

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