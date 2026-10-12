Verdant Rock receives Morningstar DBRS financial strength credit rating

HAMILTON, BERMUDA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 October 2026 – Verdant Rock Limited, a Bermuda Monetary Authority-regulated Class 3B insurance company, has received an A (low) Financial Strength Rating from Morningstar DBRS. The rating reflects Verdant Rock's financial strength and its capacity to meet policyholder obligations as an investment-grade financial guarantor for Emerging Markets credit.

Morningstar DBRS is a global credit rating agency with coverage across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Its assessment of Verdant Rock reflects the company's strong projected earnings ability, robust risk profile, sound liquidity, and good capitalization. Morningstar DBRS also assigned an A (low) Issuer Rating to Verdant Rock. The rating follows Verdant Rock's BBB+ Long-Term Insurer Financial Strength Rating with a Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings, assigned on 12 June 2026. Verdant Rock now holds Financial Strength Ratings from both Fitch Ratings and Morningstar DBRS, providing counterparties with dual-agency confirmation of the company's investment-grade standing.



Verdant Rock's guarantees are designed for beneficiaries with investment-grade mandates. Banks and insurers that hold guaranteed paper issued by Verdant Rock may reference both the Fitch Ratings and Morningstar DBRS ratings as independent, agency-confirmed assessments of the company's investment-grade standing. The Morningstar DBRS A (low) Financial Strength Rating adds a second layer of external validation to the security architecture behind each guarantee Verdant Rock issues.



" Receiving an A (low) Financial Strength Rating from Morningstar DBRS six months after our BMA license is a result we are proud of. Morningstar DBRS assessed our projected earnings ability, risk profile, liquidity, and capitalization, and reached a conclusion consistent with what we have been telling counterparties since we launched: that Verdant Rock is built on sound structural foundations. We now hold Financial Strength Ratings from two internationally recognized agencies. For any counterparty that requires dual-agency confirmation before it can accept a financial guarantee, that question is answered." - Tolga Uzuner, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Verdant Rock Limited

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.