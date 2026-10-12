Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Verdant Rock receives Morningstar DBRS financial strength credit rating

October 12, 2026 | 10:30
(0) user say
Financial provider Verdant Rock secured an A low rating from Morningstar DBRS, giving the firm dual investment-grade ratings alongside its existing assessment from Fitch Ratings.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 October 2026 – Verdant Rock Limited, a Bermuda Monetary Authority-regulated Class 3B insurance company, has received an A (low) Financial Strength Rating from Morningstar DBRS. The rating reflects Verdant Rock's financial strength and its capacity to meet policyholder obligations as an investment-grade financial guarantor for Emerging Markets credit.

Morningstar DBRS is a global credit rating agency with coverage across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Its assessment of Verdant Rock reflects the company's strong projected earnings ability, robust risk profile, sound liquidity, and good capitalization. Morningstar DBRS also assigned an A (low) Issuer Rating to Verdant Rock. The rating follows Verdant Rock's BBB+ Long-Term Insurer Financial Strength Rating with a Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings, assigned on 12 June 2026. Verdant Rock now holds Financial Strength Ratings from both Fitch Ratings and Morningstar DBRS, providing counterparties with dual-agency confirmation of the company's investment-grade standing.

Verdant Rock's guarantees are designed for beneficiaries with investment-grade mandates. Banks and insurers that hold guaranteed paper issued by Verdant Rock may reference both the Fitch Ratings and Morningstar DBRS ratings as independent, agency-confirmed assessments of the company's investment-grade standing. The Morningstar DBRS A (low) Financial Strength Rating adds a second layer of external validation to the security architecture behind each guarantee Verdant Rock issues.

" Receiving an A (low) Financial Strength Rating from Morningstar DBRS six months after our BMA license is a result we are proud of. Morningstar DBRS assessed our projected earnings ability, risk profile, liquidity, and capitalization, and reached a conclusion consistent with what we have been telling counterparties since we launched: that Verdant Rock is built on sound structural foundations. We now hold Financial Strength Ratings from two internationally recognized agencies. For any counterparty that requires dual-agency confirmation before it can accept a financial guarantee, that question is answered." - Tolga Uzuner, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Verdant Rock Limited

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Verdant Rock

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Verdant Rock Financial provider Verdant Rock Morningstar DBRS credit rating

Related Contents

Verdant Rock secures 30 percent quota share reinsurance treaty

Verdant Rock secures 30 percent quota share reinsurance treaty

Verdant Rock receives BBB+ insurer financial strength rating with stable outlook from Fitch

Verdant Rock receives BBB+ insurer financial strength rating with stable outlook from Fitch

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Hong Kong hosts Eco Expo Asia featuring ASEAN pavilions

Hong Kong hosts Eco Expo Asia featuring ASEAN pavilions

World Health Summit 2026 convenes 4,000 delegates in Berlin

World Health Summit 2026 convenes 4,000 delegates in Berlin

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hong Kong hosts Eco Expo Asia featuring ASEAN pavilions

Hong Kong hosts Eco Expo Asia featuring ASEAN pavilions

World Health Summit 2026 convenes 4,000 delegates in Berlin

World Health Summit 2026 convenes 4,000 delegates in Berlin

Verdant Rock receives Morningstar DBRS financial strength credit rating

Verdant Rock receives Morningstar DBRS financial strength credit rating

Atoms secures 1.7 billion dollars funding for European ProKitchens expansion

Atoms secures 1.7 billion dollars funding for European ProKitchens expansion

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020