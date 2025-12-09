Velo and McLaren's fan-designed livery shines as Norris wins 2025 championship

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the McLaren Formula 1® Team's Lando Norris celebrated his first ever Drivers' Championship win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix whilst driving the MCL39 fan-designed livery. The VELO and the McLaren Formula 1® Team's livery design concept, co-created by nine superfans, features a series of bespoke icons, representing cherished fan memories and symbols, including an icon representing the papaya family and an icon representing back-to-back Constructors' Champions.

Following this epic win, the team are celebrating a legendary 8 1-2 finishes as they close off the season to their second Constructors' Championship year.

