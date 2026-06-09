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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Unikey acquires 49% stake in Maxmega to expand distribution in Southeast Asia

June 09, 2026 | 11:28
(0) user say
Singapore-based Unikey Electronics has signed an agreement to acquire a 49% stake in Maxmega Electronics, becoming its largest shareholder and combining Maxmega's distribution network with Unikey's capabilities to expand across Southeast Asia.

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unikey Electronics Pte. Ltd. has signed an agreement to acquire a 49% stake in Maxmega Electronics Pte Ltd, becoming its largest shareholder. The two Singapore-based companies will combine Maxmega's established distribution network and brand portfolio with Unikey's digital platform, expanding their reach and services across Southeast Asia.

Founded in Singapore in 1996, Maxmega is a long-established agent and distributor of electronic components with nearly three decades of experience in the Southeast Asian market, offering complete solutions spanning high-reliability and high-performance components, RF and microwave devices, and application-specific systems. A key strength is its brand portfolio: Maxmega represents a wide range of leading international brands, including TAIYO YUDEN, AEM, Knowles, Semtech and TT Electronics, across active, passive, discrete and electromechanical components, backed by strong volume stock. Its products are widely used in computing power, high-reliability, RF/microwave and industrial control applications. As a well-established local distributor, Maxmega has built solid supply chain capabilities and a strong base of customer trust across the region.

Unikey Electronics is a Singapore-headquartered global online distributor of electronic components, bringing together authorized and independent supply channels to serve design engineers, buyers, EMS providers, ODMs and OEMs in more than 100 countries and regions via its website, www.unikeyic.com. The platform holds more than 300,000 part numbers in its own stock, with access to over 5 million more through its supplier network, all backed by a 100% genuine-parts guarantee, allowing it to fulfill customers' high-mix, low-volume orders quickly and reliably.

For Unikey, the partnership will significantly strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia. By acquiring a stake in Maxmega, Unikey gains rapid access to an established local distribution network, as well as stronger regional warehousing, logistics and local fulfilment capabilities, which provide a solid foundation for its online platform. In turn, Unikey's digital operations and data capabilities will support Maxmega's continued growth by bringing the speed and scale of an online model to its well-established distribution business. Maxmega's extensive brand portfolio and large stock capacity also complement Unikey's platform, further strengthening its global product range and services.

This partnership reflects a broader shift in electronic components distribution. As supply chains are becoming more regional, customers are increasingly looking for partners that combine local stock and service with digital reach. With Singapore, a key trade and logistics hub for the region, as their base, Unikey and Maxmega intend to establish a more robust and responsive supply network for electronic components across the ASEAN market.

As the agreement progresses and the two businesses integrate, Unikey and Maxmega will deepen their cooperation across shared brand lines, coordinated inventory, customer service, and joint investment. This will give manufacturers in the region faster and more reliable access to the components they need.

By PR Newswire

Unikey Electronics Pte. Ltd

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TagTag:
Unikey Electronic components distribution Southeast Asia Expansion Maxmega Electronics partnership

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