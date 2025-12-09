Corporate

TOYO Co acquires remaining 24.99% stake in TOYO Solar

December 09, 2025 | 11:10
(0) user say
TOYO Co., Ltd. has acquired the remaining 24.99% interest in TOYO Solar LLC, securing full ownership of its solar energy subsidiary.

TOKYO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) (OTC: TOYWF), ("TOYO" or the "Company"), a solar solution company, today announced that it has acquired the remaining 24.99% membership interest in its U.S. subsidiary, TOYO Solar LLC, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

This transaction follows TOYO's recent strategic expansion into U.S.-based manufacturing and underscores the Company's commitment to strengthening its presence in the American solar supply chain. TOYO Solar LLC is currently advancing the development of a 2.5GW solar module manufacturing facility in Texas.

Junsei Ryu, Chairman and CEO of TOYO, commented: "This acquisition marks a key milestone in our U.S. growth strategy. Full ownership of TOYO Solar LLC strengthens our operational control, aligns our long-term interests, and reinforces our commitment to delivering American-made solar solutions at scale."

By PR Newswire

TOYO Co., Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
TOYO Co TOYO Co. Ltd TOYO Solar LLC

