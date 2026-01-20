Thundercomm Expands AI Agents Across Physical Devices

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a smart life solution, with just verbal communication via a 24/7 personal assistant that actually understands your need even that requires multi-step, even and cross-domain actions? In need for a personalized recipes solution based on what's actually in the fridge and your dietary preferences? Seeking an ultra-light action camera solution with only 50g's weight? Exploring a full-stack solution that brings your smart hardware, even robotics product innovation from idea to actual product quickly while all you have to do is focusing on what you're best at? These are some of the top enablement the tech company Thundercomm brought on at CES 2026 around on-device AI going into physical world powered by AIOS (AI-native OS) from ThunderSoft.

Thundercomm, the joint venture between ThunderSoft and Qualcomm showed up with a clear message: the future of smart devices isn't just about slapping a big language model or software on top of system or device. It's about building the edge AI software and hardware solution from the ground up operation system level that already has a full AI capability integration. And Thundercomm made its statement: it brought up a surprisingly broad lineup of new AI hardware, from a series of proactive smart home hardware - Smart Home hub and AI Fridge, to ultra-light action camera, to AI Glasses, and to Robotics solution powered by AIOS. The big idea behind its building the edge AI Hardware/AIoT solution based on AIOS is simple but ambitious: give devices a closed-loop AI agent capability from "perception" to "decision" to "execution" without giving orders and without constantly computing capability phoning from the edge to the cloud. That means faster responses, better privacy, and the kind of seamless coordination across gadgets that still feels like science fiction in most smart homes.

AI Home Hub and AI Fridge: The Home Brain and Its Kitchen Partner

The staring ones in the Thundercomm Smart Home solution are the AI Home Hub and the AI Fridge both running Qualcomm's Snapdragon SM8750 chip. The AI Home Hub acts as the central nervous system "Home Brain", connecting everything from AI glasses to appliances, including AI Glasses. It's designed for millisecond-level responses and always-on voice interaction, so the system reacts before you even finished asking.

Key tricks the AI Home Hub pulls off:

24/7 personal assistant that actually understands multi-step requests.

Proactive home automation that tweaks lighting, temperature, and other settings based on your habits.

The list goes-on.

The AI Fridge, meanwhile, turns the kitchen into a legitimately useful AI playground. It's got a 4K touchscreen, subwoofer-grade speaker, four high-sensitivity mics, and a digital human interface powered by an on-board LLM. Beyond looking fancy, it does things like:

Tracking every item inside, warning you about expiring food or low stock.

Generating personalized recipes based on what's actually in the fridge and your dietary preferences.

Playing nicely with the AI Home Hub for cross-room scenarios (e.g., "Hey fridge, preheat the oven", "Hey, fridge, get ready for preparing the dinner").

Pier Zhang, Thundercomm's VP, summed it up: "these devices aren't just smart—they're built to have intelligence that actively accompanies people rather than waiting for commands."

First-Person AI Glasses with built-in AI Agent

This is the AI Glasses, built on the powerful Qualcomm® SW5100 and BES2700H platform, combines lightweight hardware (42 grams) with such a deeply customized AIOS, that it provides experience like: First-person vision from the high-resolution camera powered by advanced image processing algorithms, allowing the users to capture life from their perspective seamlessly, Enhanced voice interaction regardless the echo, or outside environment noise, Immersive audio experience from dual high performance speakers, and built-in AI assistant that simultaneously notes every important task instantly using just voice. Furthermore, it has up to 12+ hours' battery life under typical usage. Ultimately it provides a hands-free, always-available interface for capturing and understanding the real world.

Action Camera Solution Powered by AIOS

The all-new Jax Action Camera Turnkey Solution Thundercomm debuted is a tiny, customizable Action Camera solution that punches above its weight. On the adventure side, Thundercomm launched this to enable the brands that want to get into the market fast. It's the industry's lightest (50 grams), shoots 4K at up to 60 fps with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, and handles low-light shooting down to 0.003 lux. IP68 waterproofing to 10 meters and about 60 minutes of battery life round out the package.

Last, but not least, what stands out is the solution measured by flexibility and customization: partners get end-to-end customization on hardware and software solution optimized by AIOS, alongside full support from the global tech team, and the full-stack ecosystem capability, providing efficiency and performance.

CEO Dongsheng Cao called it a strategic push into lightweight, highly customizable AI hardware—essentially lowering the barrier for anyone who wants a competitive action cam without building everything from scratch.

TurboX Platform, esp. its Rubik Pi 3 for Developers

Underpinning it all is the TurboX platform, Thundercomm's AIoT full set of toolkits – SOM and DK offerings powered by AIOS, embedded algorithms, and FOTA updates. It targets low-power, fast-boot devices across smart home, wearables, robotics, retail, and more.

For tinkerers, the Rubik Pi 3 is a compact edge AI dev board on the Qualcomm QCS6490 (up to 12 TOPS) in a 100 × 75 mm footprint. It ships with Ubuntu LTS, supports multiple Linux flavors, and breaks out pretty much every interface you could want—HDMI/DP, dual camera lanes, USB 3, Ethernet, Wi-Fi/BT, M.2, and a 40-pin GPIO header compatible with Raspberry Pi hats. 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage make it ready for real projects like robotics prototyping or vision demos.

Thundercomm TurboX platform is the hardware and software products and solutions platform that Thundercomm has designed exclusively for AIoT: it empowers smart home, smart cameras, smart wearables (AI glasses, VR/AR headsets, etc.), industry handhelds, smart retail, video conference devices, robotics, and beyond with small RAM (Random Access Memory), fastboot and low power features to lower the smart product development cost and speed up the product development process from prototype to mass production.

The Bigger Picture

Thundercomm isn't trying to build consumer brands here – it aims to enable OEMs, ODMs, and developers with the full stack: SoC tech from Qualcomm, OS expertise, esp. AIOS from ThunderSoft. The result is a wave of smart hardware and device where the AI feels baked in rather than bolted on.

If you've been waiting for smart home gear (or wearables, or cameras) that actually thinks ahead instead of just reacting to voice triggers, Thundercomm's AIoT lineup is one of the more convincing attempts we've seen yet.

Further information available at: https://www.thundercomm.com/