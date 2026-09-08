ThreatBook secures IMDA Singapore accreditation for agentic cybersecurity software

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatBook, the agentic security company, today announced being accredited by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) for the company's industry leading solutions.

Following IMDA's rigorous evaluation, ThreatBook is now part of the IMDA Accreditation program, which recognizes innovative and high growth information, communications and media (ICM) technology companies as qualified contenders to service government and large enterprise entities. The program provides end users with independent assurance that accredited companies possess solutions with validated core product functionalities and the capability to consistently deliver. The company's solutions were independently assessed and the company's technology, operational capabilities, and ability to support enterprise deployments were validated.

Being accredited effectively places the company in the green lane government procurement process, making it easier for public sector entities to purchase ThreatBook solutions. ThreatBook is one of a limited number of vendors that have been accredited to date, further cementing the company's highly respected status among Singapore's tech community.

A global cybersecurity company specializing in advanced threat intelligence, detection, and response, ThreatBook equips customers with the clarity and context needed to defend against evolving digital risks. By combining artificial intelligence (AI) with deep threat intelligence, ThreatBook delivers real-time visibility, hyper-accurate detections, and early-warning insights against nation-state actors, cybercriminal groups, and emerging attack campaigns. With unparalleled insights on the tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) used by both Eastern and Western perpetrators, ThreatBook is able to detect attacks emanating from Asia that rival security vendors typically miss.

"Being accredited by IMDA is a significant milestone for the company, expected to streamline the government's procurement process for us going forward. It is also a landmark moment for Singapore-based customers, who now have the peace of mind that our full cycle suite of industry leading security solutions is IMDA-recognized, and genuinely deliver what they promise," said Mr Chase Li, Co-founder and Managing Director for International Business at ThreatBook. "That Singapore is one of the world's leading digital and technology hubs, recognized for its pioneering excellence across all disciplines including cybersecurity and AI, adds further prestige to our accreditation — empowering us to further grow here in Singapore and the rest of the world."

"Cyber resilience has become a strategic priority for organizations navigating an increasingly sophisticated digital landscape. We are pleased to accredit ThreatBook, whose advanced threat intelligence capabilities complement Singapore's growing ecosystem of trusted cybersecurity innovators. We look forward to supporting ThreatBook's regional expansion and helping enterprises access proven solutions that strengthen their cybersecurity posture," said Mr Edwin Low, Director for Enterprise & Ecosystem Development at IMDA.

ThreatBook's AI-powered applications service all stages of the security lifecycle — protecting cloud environments, networks, endpoints and perimeters with precise threat detection, automated triage and analysis, and coordinated remediation and response. The company's solutions address three key features today's security operations (SecOps) demand: precision; the capability to spot APAC-emanating threats that Western solutions usually overlook; and being able to identify threats long before they strike.

ThreatBook's best-of-breed AI-powered solutions include:

ATI , providing unmatched intelligence accuracy and actionability at scale.

, providing unmatched intelligence accuracy and actionability at scale. DRPS , identifying and removing rogue sites, apps and dark web exposures.

, identifying and removing rogue sites, apps and dark web exposures. Investigator , an online research tool that lets security analysts investigate suspicious IPs, domains, file hashes, and threat actors.

, an online research tool that lets security analysts investigate suspicious IPs, domains, file hashes, and threat actors. ThreatBook TDP , a network detection and response solution fusing threat intelligence with behavioral analytics.

, a network detection and response solution fusing threat intelligence with behavioral analytics. SafeSkill , protecting SecOps against AI agent skills threats.

, protecting SecOps against AI agent skills threats. OneDNS , blocking suspicious web addresses.

Flocks, an agentic SecOps platform organizing activities and agents within a single operational loop.

To learn more, visit www.threatbook.io