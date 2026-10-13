Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Temasek Trust partners with World Bank Group for global development

October 13, 2026 | 11:41
(0) user say
Investment entity Temasek Trust formed a strategic partnership with the World Bank Group to deploy capital and scale community development solutions across emerging markets.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 October 2026 – Temasek Trust and the World Bank Group today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership aimed at harnessing the complementary strengths of philanthropy and development finance to advance shared development priorities. The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the inaugural World Bank Group Philanthropy Forum held as part of its Annual Meetings in Bangkok.

Desmond Kuek, Executive Director and CEO of Temasek Trust, and Paschal Donohoe, Managing Director and Chief Knowledge Officer of the World Bank Group, at the MoU signing for a strategic partnership between Temasek Trust and the World Bank Group to advance shared development priorities.
Desmond Kuek, Executive Director and CEO of Temasek Trust, and Paschal Donohoe, Managing Director and Chief Knowledge Officer of the World Bank Group, at the MoU signing for a strategic partnership between Temasek Trust and the World Bank Group to advance shared development priorities.

The partnership combines the Temasek Trust Collective's catalytic capital capabilities, convening platforms, and innovation networks with the World Bank Group's global development expertise, reach, and country-level insights. Together, they will strengthen cross-sector collaboration and help promising solutions achieve impact at scale.

Paschal Donohoe, Managing Director and Chief Knowledge Officer, World Bank Group, said: "As development needs grow and resources come under pressure, partnership matters more than ever. Philanthropic organizations bring deep expertise and innovative solutions that align closely with our core missions and jobs agenda. The Philanthropy Hub will connect ideas, resources, and partners to take those solutions to scale, and to deliver for people and communities around the world."

Desmond Kuek, Executive Director and CEO of Temasek Trust, said: "Today's development challenges do not fit neatly into silos - and neither can our response. Philanthropy can move early, take risks, and unlock the partnerships and capital needed to turn bold ideas into lasting impact. Working in concert with the World Bank Group and its Philanthropy Hub, we can bridge systemic gaps, scale what works, and forge new pathways for collective action."

Under the MoU, Temasek Trust and the World Bank Group plan to collaborate across three areas:
  • Convening and knowledge exchange: Bringing together governments, development institutions, businesses, philanthropies, and other partners to deepen collaboration, learning, and partnership development around shared priorities. This includes mutual participation in platforms such as the World Bank Group Philanthropy Forum and the Philanthropy Asia Summit; engaging senior leaders in high-level dialogues; and facilitating dedicated exchanges on World Bank Group missions, including Mission 300 and Water Forward, as well as approaches to co-funding, building coalitions, and developing country compacts.
  • Shared knowledge and insights: Connecting philanthropic partners more effectively with World Bank Group platforms, expertise, programmatic support, and institutional knowledge. The collaboration may also facilitate country-level engagement by providing insights into local development challenges, innovations, and opportunities, together with guidance and connections to relevant stakeholders, knowledge, and partnerships. By building shared knowledge and a repository of effective solutions, the parties aim to help translate promising pilots into replicable and scalable models that can advance impact outcomes.
  • Coordinating partners and capital towards shared priorities: Identifying capital mobilisation approaches to support larger, more coordinated, mission-aligned partnerships. Temasek Trust and the World Bank Group will also assess how their respective philanthropic networks and partners can be better aligned around common interests, while sharing knowledge on models for deploying and aggregating capital to support development solutions. Any specific financing arrangements or projects would be considered separately and remain subject to each party's mandates, policies, procedures, resources, and approvals.
Initial priority areas include water, agriculture, health, climate, and energy, with potential collaboration linked to relevant World Bank Group initiatives.

Knowledge Node at Temasek Shophouse

In 2027, under the strategic partnership and as part of the Philanthropy Hub, Temasek Trust will establish a Knowledge Node at Temasek Shophouse in Singapore. It will connect philanthropic partners with a wide range of World Bank Group datasets, expertise, and relevant networks to support evidence-building and collaboration and will help promising solutions progress towards wider adoption.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit www.temasektrust.org.sg.

By Temasek Trust

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Temasek Trust World Bank Group Investment entity Temasek Trust

Related Contents

Amazon and Temasek Trust join Asian sustainable aviation fuel alliance

Amazon and Temasek Trust join Asian sustainable aviation fuel alliance

Defining the difficult choices of our age

Defining the difficult choices of our age

Vietnam's human capital index improves

Vietnam's human capital index improves

Agriculture capitalising from private investment

Agriculture capitalising from private investment

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

TVB wins Media of the Year title at Spark Awards 2026

TVB wins Media of the Year title at Spark Awards 2026

Chamet deploys real time translation across 50 languages for chat

Chamet deploys real time translation across 50 languages for chat

Aon projects Asia Pacific medical cost inflation slowing to 9.7 percent

Aon projects Asia Pacific medical cost inflation slowing to 9.7 percent

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

TVB wins Media of the Year title at Spark Awards 2026

TVB wins Media of the Year title at Spark Awards 2026

Chamet deploys real time translation across 50 languages for chat

Chamet deploys real time translation across 50 languages for chat

Aon projects Asia Pacific medical cost inflation slowing to 9.7 percent

Aon projects Asia Pacific medical cost inflation slowing to 9.7 percent

Temasek Trust partners with World Bank Group for global development

Temasek Trust partners with World Bank Group for global development

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020