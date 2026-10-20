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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TAILG displays 22 electric two wheeler models at Canton Fair

October 20, 2026 | 12:06
(0) user say
Electric vehicle manufacturer TAILG presented 22 electric two-wheeler models at the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou to expand international distribution partnerships across emerging markets.

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) officially opened in Guangzhou on October 15. Under the theme "Powered by Tech, Go Further," TAILG, a leading electric two-wheeler brand, showcased 22 models, highlighting its latest advances in long-range performance, charging solutions, and smart technologies while strengthening connections with international buyers.

Long-range innovation was a key highlight of TAILG's exhibition. The Flare Series attracted attention with its futuristic design, long-range capabilities, and convenient charging solutions. Among the featured models, the T91 Ultra-L (X9) is equipped with a 74V 90Ah lithium battery, offering a range of up to 150 km. Its compatibility with AC charging stations provides greater charging flexibility for daily commuting and longer journeys.

TAILG also presented a diverse lineup of electric motorcycles, electric bicycles, and e-bikes. Models such as the T77L and T51N feature TFT smart displays, allowing riders to monitor vehicle information in real time. The lineup demonstrates TAILG's continued innovation in meeting diverse mobility needs across global markets.

With more than 2,000 patents, TAILG continues to advance technological innovation across four key areas: energy, power, intelligence, and charging solutions. By integrating these technologies into its products, TAILG aims to enhance riding range, power performance, smart features, and charging convenience, delivering reliable and efficient electric mobility solutions.

During the exhibition, TAILG engaged with international buyers through product demonstrations, technical exchanges, and business discussions. These interactions provided opportunities to better understand local market needs, explore potential partnerships, and expand its presence in overseas markets.

Looking ahead, TAILG will continue to leverage its technological strengths and long-range innovations to deepen cooperation with global partners, bringing reliable, high-quality electric mobility solutions to more markets worldwide.

By PR Newswire

TAILG

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TagTag:
TAILG Electric Vehicle Canton Fair

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