Sustainable Markets Initiative hosts London capital mobilisation convening with King Charles III

December 03, 2025 | 15:15
The Sustainable Markets Initiative hosted a landmark private capital mobilisation convening in London, with a report-back session attended by His Majesty King Charles III.

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the Sustainable Markets Initiative hosted a gathering of Heads of States and Government, the Presidents of major multilateral development banks and leading development finance institutions, and chief executives from the world's most influential banks, asset owners, insurers, alongside energy and infrastructure companies.

The shared mission is clear and urgent: to turn the transition to a sustainable global economy into the largest, most inclusive growth story of the 21st century by unleashing trillions of dollars of private capital into emerging and developing economies at speed and at scale.

This closed-door, delivery-oriented roundtable marks a decisive turning point. The models that work – guarantees at scale, originate-to-distribute, debt-for-Nature and transition swaps, blended first-loss structures and replicable blueprints – already exist and are proven.

Following the roundtable, participants attended a report back session with His Majesty The King, sharing their plans for action and the commitments they had made.

The Sustainable Markets Initiative is committed to supporting:

  • Ambitious private capital mobilization ratios, scorecards and disclosure – transforming every public dollar into a powerful multiplier for private investment.
  • A step-change in the scale of guarantees, political risk insurance and FX solutions, backed by deeper partnership with the global reinsurance industry.
  • A predictable, securitization pipeline that the world's largest asset owners can access.
  • Rapid replication of Debt-for-Nature and Debt-for-Transition swaps, with a bold new "Debt-for-Transition Accelerator" to be launched at the SMI Annual Flagship CEO Summit in March 2026.
  • Standardization of approaches and blueprints so private capital can move faster and with greater confidence than ever before.
  • Tech-neutral blended finance that accelerates clean energy abundance – from renewables and nuclear to grids, storage and responsible fossil fuel transition – while creating millions of new jobs and new industries.
  • The systematic use of government procurement and cutting-edge AI, data and space-based monitoring to slash perceived risk and make projects bankable..
  • Country transition, adaptation and resilience through our government training programme and project training toolkit.

Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, M.V.O., CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, said: "The transition to a sustainable future is not a cost – it is in fact the world's greatest economic opportunity. Today we are moving decisively from billions to trillions, from pilots to systemic scale, and from talk to delivery. The private sector has already committed, and is delivering, trillions for transition by 2030. Emerging and developing economies will not be left behind – they will lead the most exciting growth story of our time, powered by private capital, AI empowered solutions, innovation and jobs."

This convening sends an unmistakable signal to markets worldwide: the era of incremental progress is over. The world's leading public and private institutions are now aligned and accelerating together. The outcomes agreed yesterday will be translated into major new commitments and initiatives at the SMI's Annual Flagship Global CEO Summit from 11-12 March 2026, heralding a new age of prosperity built on clean energy, advanced technologies, resilient infrastructure and restored Nature.

The sustainable transition is no longer a distant hope – it is the defining growth engine of the coming decade.

By PR Newswire

Sustainable Markets Initiative

Sustainable Markets Sustainable Markets Initiative Private capital mobilisation

