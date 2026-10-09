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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Somerset Diamond Bay Garden Phnom Penh names new general manager

October 09, 2026 | 14:57
(0) user say
Hospitality provider The Ascott Limited appointed Jamila Nsouli as general manager for Somerset Diamond Bay Garden Phnom Penh ahead of its scheduled opening in November.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2026 – Somerset Diamond Bay Garden Phnom Penh, the new serviced residence managed by The Ascott Limited (Ascott) – a Singapore-headquartered global hospitality company wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment (CLI) – has appointed Jamila Nsouli as General Manager ahead of its planned opening in November 2026.

Somerset Diamond Bay Garden Phnom Penh appoints Jamila Nsouli as General Manager ahead of planned November opening
Jamila Nsouli | General Manager at Somerset Diamond Bay Garden Phnom Penh

In the role, Nsouli will lead the property's pre-opening programme and establish its operational and guest-experience priorities. The opening strategy will focus on practical, flexible accommodation for business travellers, leisure guests and families – creating a welcoming home away from home while connecting each stay with the character of Phnom Penh.

Nsouli is a senior hospitality leader with over 20 years of experience in Cambodia, having held executive roles with Accor, Minor Hotels, Relais & Châteaux, LVMH, and Ascott. She excels in pre-openings, commercial strategy, and team development to drive sustainable growth.

"Phnom Penh is evolving so fast, yet its hospitality remains deeply personal," Nsouli said. "At Somerset Diamond Bay Garden, we are combining that local heart with spaces designed for modern life – a place where guests can settle in, feel at home and experience the city on their own terms. Our entire team is eager to welcome our first guests and make their time here truly memorable."

The 168-unit property will offer accommodation ranging from studios to three-bedroom residences. Published property information lists private balconies, kitchenettes and in-room washing machines among the accommodation features. Facilities include an outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, children's pool and play area, wellness spaces, and rooftop dining.

Located on Koh Pich, the property is near Connexion Mall and the Diamond Convention & Exhibition Centre, with access to other parts of Phnom Penh via Norea Bridge.

Somerset Diamond Bay Garden Phnom Penh is part of a management collaboration between The Ascott Limited and Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation. OCIC is active in major property and infrastructure developments in Cambodia, including Koh Pich and Techo International Airport.

For pre-opening enquiries, reservations or further information, visit discoverasr.com

https://www.discoverasr.com/en/somerset-serviced-residence/cambodia/somerset-diamond-bay-garden-phnom-penh

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Somerset Diamond Bay Garden Phnom Penh

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Somerset Diamond Bay Garden Phnom Penh Jamila Nsouli

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