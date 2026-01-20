Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

January 20, 2026 | 15:20
(0) user say
Research from the investment management software provider found that over two-thirds of asset managers have integrated artificial intelligence into client-facing operations, transforming portfolio management practices.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 70 percent of buy-side firms are successfully employing Artificial Intelligence to support their front office, according to a new global study commissioned by SimCorp, a global leader in financial technology.

This finding marks a significant increase from last year's report, which showed only about 10 percent of respondents were actively exploring AI tools. At the time, 75 percent recognized AI's potential, but they still needed guidance on how to integrate it.

These findings, published in the 2026 InvestOps Report, draw on responses from 200 executives at asset managers, pension funds and insurance companies worldwide. The respondents were surveyed by WBR Insights to identify their technology priorities and challenges heading into 2026.

"AI adoption has dramatically shifted from pilots to business-critical applications in the front office," said Peter Sanderson, Chief Executive Officer, SimCorp. "The advancements in AI can deliver the most value for investment professionals to enhance decision-making and efficiency when it is underpinned by a centrally governed and unified data layer."

The new report also finds that consolidating technology vendors and platforms (58%) and modernizing technology architecture and data infrastructure (54%) are the top technology initiatives for buy-side firms - both are essential for scaling AI, automating investment workflows and simplifying tech stacks.

"I'm not surprised to see 58 percent of firms in this survey choosing vendor and platform consolidation as a technology initiative," added Sanderson. "It's the first step toward bringing all their data together so they can have better control, trust their information, see their entire portfolio clearly, and use AI to gain insights."

Innovation overtakes operational efficiency as top strategic technology priority

For the first time in three years, achieving competitive differentiation through innovation (55%) has surpassed operational efficiency (33%) and controlling operating costs (44%) as the leading driver of technology and operations investments for 2026.

With AI adoption maturing across investment managers, vendor stability (57%) ranks as the most important criterion when evaluating AI solutions for their investment management - ahead of features. As proprietary data often flows into AI models, firms require that vendors have robust data governance and cybersecurity in place and are seeking partners capable of supporting these requirements.

The top factors when evaluating AI solutions for investment management were:

  1. Vendor stability (57%) - Established providers with enterprise support.
  2. Innovation access (54%) - Early beta features for competitive advantage.
  3. Analytical flexibility (47%) - Probabilistic outputs for research and insights.
  4. Proven ROI (45%) - Demonstrated return metrics before scaling deployments.
  5. Governance framework (40%) - Comprehensive documentation and regulatory alignment.
  6. Regulatory compliance (35%) - Deterministic, auditable outputs for compliance use cases.
  7. Investment appetite (24%) - Premium pricing for advanced capabilities.

Looking ahead, respondents ranked AI, generative AI, and advanced analytics (72%) as the area offering the greatest opportunity for technological innovation. Another area poised for innovation is within alternative investments where operational complexity and fragmented data often result in limited automation. Over the past 12 months, the number of respondents who believe private markets & alternative investments offer the greatest opportunity for technological innovation has grown by 24 percentage points, reaching 51 percent in 2026 compared to 27 percent in 2025.

As private market allocations continue to rise, firms that invest in best-in-class technology capabilities for alternatives can gain operational leverage through higher straight-through processing rates, allowing them to focus on evaluating the best investment opportunities rather than manual reconciliations.

To that end, SimCorp launched SimCorp Alternatives last year, a comprehensive offering designed to serve the needs of all alternative investment firms. It builds on SimCorp's existing alternatives offering, already trusted by some of the world's largest asset owners.

To learn more about the findings of the 2026 InvestOps Report and to access the full report, click here.

Survey methodology

The 2026 Global InvestOps Report surveyed 200 senior executives and operations leaders from asset managers, insurers, and pension funds across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, each managing at least USD 10 billion in AUM. Respondents included C-suite representatives and other senior leaders. The survey was conducted by WBR Insights, an independent research firm.

For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com

By PR Newswire

SimCorp Canada Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SimCorp fund managers AI

Related Contents

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam ranks 38th in global AI adoption

Vietnam ranks 38th in global AI adoption

Global alliance develops $1 billion AI data centre network in Vietnam

Global alliance develops $1 billion AI data centre network in Vietnam

AI Super League A-Super Night held in Guangxi, China

AI Super League A-Super Night held in Guangxi, China

Is our security becoming a battle of AIs?

Is our security becoming a battle of AIs?

AI reshapes media and advertising industry

AI reshapes media and advertising industry

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025

Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

6Letters Debuts MOJO KING Testosterone Tracking App

6Letters Debuts MOJO KING Testosterone Tracking App

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020