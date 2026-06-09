Shinsung Materials strengthens global personal care market presence with new ingredients

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinsung Materials Co., Ltd. (CEO Kim Kwang-sik), a Korean specialty cosmetic ingredient manufacturer, is strengthening its presence in the global personal care market through high-performance ingredient development and differentiated technologies. The company is drawing attention for its competitiveness in water-soluble UV protection materials and naturally derived oil thickeners, which can be applied across a wide range of cosmetic formulations.

One of Shinsung Materials' key product lines is its range of high-purity diol-based ingredients. The company supplies premium-quality 1,2-Hexanediol, 1,2-Pentanediol, 1,2-Octanediol, and Ethylhexylglycerin, while also providing natural preservative systems based on these materials. As demand for clean beauty continues to expand worldwide and the cosmetics industry seeks alternatives to conventional petrochemical-derived preservatives, Shinsung Materials' product portfolio is gaining increasing relevance.

A core technology in the company's portfolio is TDSA (Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid), a water-soluble UV-A filter. Although conventional TDSA offers strong UV protection performance, it has presented challenges in terms of formulation convenience, storage stability, and transportation efficiency. To address these limitations, Shinsung Materials has developed and launched a neutralized powder-type TDSA.

The newly developed TDSA maintains high UV-A protection efficiency and water solubility while significantly improving ease of use and formulation stability. This enables cosmetic manufacturers to simplify production processes and expand formulation possibilities across sunscreens, sun serums, and hybrid skincare products.

Shinsung Materials is also expanding its sustainable ingredient portfolio. The company recently introduced COSMOS-certified oil thickeners, Dextrin Palmitate and Stearoyl Inulin. Dextrin Palmitate can form clearer gels than conventional products currently available on the market and also offers strong gel strength. In addition, its naturally derived origin aligns with the global clean beauty trend.

A company representative said, "We are actively working to establish technological barriers through granted and pending patents related to high-quality oil thickener production technologies. We will continue to expand R&D investment to secure ingredient quality stability, production efficiency, and formulation applicability."

The cosmetics market is evolving beyond simple ingredient supply, increasingly requiring sustainability, functionality, and formulation compatibility. Shinsung Materials has built a broad portfolio spanning preservative systems, UV solutions, and oil-thickening technologies. Going forward, the company plans to accelerate its overseas market expansion by developing differentiated functional cosmetic ingredients and expanding global certifications.

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