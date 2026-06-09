Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Shinsung Materials strengthens global personal care market presence with new ingredients

June 09, 2026 | 14:38
(0) user say
Korean specialty cosmetic ingredient manufacturer Shinsung Materials is expanding its presence in the global personal care market through high-performance ingredient development and differentiated technologies.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinsung Materials Co., Ltd. (CEO Kim Kwang-sik), a Korean specialty cosmetic ingredient manufacturer, is strengthening its presence in the global personal care market through high-performance ingredient development and differentiated technologies. The company is drawing attention for its competitiveness in water-soluble UV protection materials and naturally derived oil thickeners, which can be applied across a wide range of cosmetic formulations.

One of Shinsung Materials' key product lines is its range of high-purity diol-based ingredients. The company supplies premium-quality 1,2-Hexanediol, 1,2-Pentanediol, 1,2-Octanediol, and Ethylhexylglycerin, while also providing natural preservative systems based on these materials. As demand for clean beauty continues to expand worldwide and the cosmetics industry seeks alternatives to conventional petrochemical-derived preservatives, Shinsung Materials' product portfolio is gaining increasing relevance.

A core technology in the company's portfolio is TDSA (Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid), a water-soluble UV-A filter. Although conventional TDSA offers strong UV protection performance, it has presented challenges in terms of formulation convenience, storage stability, and transportation efficiency. To address these limitations, Shinsung Materials has developed and launched a neutralized powder-type TDSA.

The newly developed TDSA maintains high UV-A protection efficiency and water solubility while significantly improving ease of use and formulation stability. This enables cosmetic manufacturers to simplify production processes and expand formulation possibilities across sunscreens, sun serums, and hybrid skincare products.

Shinsung Materials is also expanding its sustainable ingredient portfolio. The company recently introduced COSMOS-certified oil thickeners, Dextrin Palmitate and Stearoyl Inulin. Dextrin Palmitate can form clearer gels than conventional products currently available on the market and also offers strong gel strength. In addition, its naturally derived origin aligns with the global clean beauty trend.

A company representative said, "We are actively working to establish technological barriers through granted and pending patents related to high-quality oil thickener production technologies. We will continue to expand R&D investment to secure ingredient quality stability, production efficiency, and formulation applicability."

The cosmetics market is evolving beyond simple ingredient supply, increasingly requiring sustainability, functionality, and formulation compatibility. Shinsung Materials has built a broad portfolio spanning preservative systems, UV solutions, and oil-thickening technologies. Going forward, the company plans to accelerate its overseas market expansion by developing differentiated functional cosmetic ingredients and expanding global certifications.

Homepage: http://www.ssmoled.com/

By PR Newswire

Shinsung Materials Co., Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Shinsung Materials Personal care market Specialty cosmetic ingredient Watersoluble UV protection

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cyberport partners with Central Asia's largest tech parks to support hub-to-hub collaboration

Cyberport partners with Central Asia's largest tech parks to support hub-to-hub collaboration

Hello Ello launches AI caregiving camera Vision One for families in Singapore and Malaysia

Hello Ello launches AI caregiving camera Vision One for families in Singapore and Malaysia

Singapore International Water Week 2026 to draw 25,000 trade visitors and 2,000 global leaders

Singapore International Water Week 2026 to draw 25,000 trade visitors and 2,000 global leaders

Kapsch TrafficCom secures three video-based tolling projects in New Zealand

Kapsch TrafficCom secures three video-based tolling projects in New Zealand

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020