Reachly launches US services after APAC success

SAN FRANCISCO, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 May 2026 - Most B2B cold outreach programs don't fail because of bad tools. They fail because nobody coordinates email, LinkedIn, and calls around the same buying signals, and replies slip through the cracks before they ever turn into meetings.

Reachly, the only B2B lead generation agency in APAC certified across Clay, Smartlead, and HeyReach, has spent four years solving that problem for clients across Asia Pacific. Today, the cold outreach agency announced the launch of its services in the United States.The US expansion follows a track record that includes over $3 million in qualified pipeline, 2,500+ booked meetings, and 50+ B2B clients served globally. Client outcomes include 85 SQLs and 4.57x ROI for Primal, a Bangkok-based performance marketing firm, and multiple sourced meetings including a $250,000 contract for The Great Room (a premium workspace operator part of CBRE), helping them achieve over 10x ROI on their outbound lead generation investment."We got tired of lead generation agencies promising meetings and delivering open rates," said Thibault Garcia, Founder of Reachly. "We built Reachly for lean SDR teams that can't afford to let replies slip through, and for founders who want cold outreach that actually books meetings, not outbound that looks busy. Four years of running this in APAC gave us the playbook. Now we're bringing it to the US."Reachly runs what it calls signal-based multichannel outbound, a modern approach to B2B lead generation. The agency identifies buying signals like hiring patterns, funding events, role changes, and tech stack shifts, then coordinates cold outreach across cold email, LinkedIn, and cold calling around those signals. Combining all three channels consistently outperforms single-channel outbound in Reachly's client data.The methodology is powered by Reachly's triple certification. Clay handles data enrichment and waterfall workflows for lead generation. Smartlead handles cold email infrastructure and deliverability. HeyReach handles LinkedIn outreach automation at scale.A key differentiator is Reachly's custom-built reply agents, designed specifically for lean SDR teams running high-volume cold outreach. The agents handle inbound replies across email and LinkedIn, qualify responses, and route booked meetings to the client, so nothing slips through during active lead generation campaigns.Reachly offers both done-for-you and done-with-you engagement models for B2B lead generation in the US. Done-for-you covers the full cold outreach operation including strategy, list building, copy, infrastructure, and reply handling. Done-with-you gives in-house teams access to Reachly's methodology, tooling, and reply agents through an implementation turnkey project.https://www.reachly.co/

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