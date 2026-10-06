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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Radha Exports partners with Korber for Singapore automated warehouse facility

October 06, 2026 | 11:34
(0) user say
Consumer goods distributor Radha Exports partnered with technology firm Körber to build an automated high-density pallet storage and conveying facility on Pandan Road in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber today announced a new partnership with Radha Exports Pte Ltd (Radha) to deploy a high-density automated pallet storage and interfloor conveying system. The technology will be integrated into Radha's new state-of-the-art facility on Pandan Road, Singapore, enhancing operational efficiency across their operations.

Established in 1995, Radha is a leading FMCG retailer in Singapore, operating more than 200 outlets through ABC Bargain Centre, ValuDollar and Japan Home. As an importer, wholesaler and retailer, Radha sought a future-ready solution to optimise space, streamline material flow and support continued growth.

To meet these requirements, Körber engineered a solution that integrates a five-floor interfloor pallet lifter system with advanced smart shuttle technology. This high-density automated storage system will accommodate nearly 9,000 pallets within a compact volumetric space of approximately 61,200 m³, enabling seamless, accelerated goods movement across multiple facility levels.

Körber will integrate its Warehouse Control System (WCS) with Radha's Warehouse Management System (WMS), linking storage and material flow to create a coordinated warehouse operation.

"As our retail footprint expands, automation has become essential to managing higher volumes and accelerating fulfillment. Körber partnered closely with our team to understand our operational needs and develop a scalable solution that meets today's needs while supporting future growth," commented Sunil Advani, Chief Operating Officer, Radha Exports Pte Ltd.

For Körber, the project demonstrates the value of combining proven technologies with a customer-focused approach. Louis Kok, Head of Marketing & Sales, Körber Business Area Supply Chain Singapore, said: "Radha's multi-floor operations demanded a customized approach. Through transparent communication and close collaboration, we developed a system tailored to their workflows, building on our track record of delivering warehouse automation solutions in Singapore and across Southeast Asia."

"Across APAC, different industries and markets present varying growth opportunities. Our vertical strategy helps us recognize these market dynamics and bring the right solutions and capabilities together with the industry expertise, to respond to specific requirements of our customers by creating greater value for our customers and Radha Exports Pte Ltd is a perfect example," says Suunil Dabral, Senior Vice President & Regional Head APAC, Körber Business Area Supply Chain.

Find out more on www.koerber.com.

By PR Newswire

Körber Supply Chain

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TagTag:
Radha Exports Korber Korber Singapore automated warehouse facility Consumer

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