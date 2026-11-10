Soprano integrates with Microsoft Entra for multi-factor authentication

SYDNEY, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian automated communications technology company, Soprano Design, will support Microsoft Entra customers who need to continue using SMS and Voice multi-factor authentication (MFA) as Microsoft retires SMS and Voice authentication delivery in Microsoft Entra ID beginning 1 February 2027.

Microsoft is making the change as it moves towards passkeys as the default authentication experience. Organisations that need to retain SMS or Voice MFA will instead need to select and manage their own telephony provider to continue delivering these authentication methods.

To support organisations through the upcoming change, Soprano, a Microsoft partner for more than 15 years, has launched Soprano Connect for Microsoft Entra, which enables organisations to maintain SMS and Voice MFA delivery.

Available through the Microsoft Security Store with per-user and per-transaction pricing options, Soprano Connect for Microsoft Entra is designed for organisations that have a business, regulatory, technical or operational requirement to continue using SMS or Voice MFA beyond 1 February 2027, when Microsoft will begin retiring its own telephony-based authentication delivery.

Soprano Design Chief Technology Officer Mohamed Odah said: "Soprano is proud to continue to support Microsoft and its Entra customers through the upcoming changes. Having provided secure authentication solutions to our enterprise and government customers for more than 30 years, we understand that organisations must balance the adoption of new authentication methods with continuity for the users, systems and requirements they support today.

"Building on more than 15 years of collaboration between Soprano and Microsoft, the new integration gives organisations a practical way to maintain the authentication methods they need beyond February 2027."

With the February 2027 retirement rollout approaching, organisations using SMS or Voice MFA in Microsoft Entra will need to understand which users and workflows still depend on these methods and determine how they will maintain authentication continuity beyond the change.

Soprano Design Director of Product & Development Asha Potla said: "For many organisations, this won't be a simple switch from one authentication method to another. Different user groups, systems and regulatory requirements can create very different needs across the same organisation.

"Our focus is on helping customers understand those requirements early and giving them a clear path to maintain SMS and Voice MFA delivery where it is needed, without waiting until the retirement rollout begins in February 2027."

Ankur Patel, partner product manager, Microsoft Security at Microsoft, said: "Security continuity is key to our ecosystem. As we evolve our authentication practices, we want customers to have clear options that meet their business needs. Soprano's integration with Microsoft Entra ID workforce tenants gives customers that need to maintain SMS and voice authentication the flexibility to choose the telephony provider that best supports their users and organizational requirements."

For more information about Soprano Connect for Microsoft Entra, visit the Soprano Design integration page, or view the per-user and per-transaction offers on the Microsoft Security Store.