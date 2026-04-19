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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

OMODA and JAECOO mark 1 million sales at Beijing show

April 19, 2026 | 09:40
(0) user say
The Chery automotive brands celebrated reaching cumulative deliveries while presenting international expansion plans at the exhibition.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and WUHU, China, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 24 to 28, 2026, the Chery International Business Summit will be held during the Beijing Auto Show, bringing together over 3,000 industry partners, global dealers, and supply chain elites. OMODA & JAECOO, under Chery Group, will also celebrate their third anniversary, with global cumulative sales poised to break the one-million mark. As the the world's fastest brand to reach this milestone, OMODA & JAECOO will showcase their brand strength and new vision for global development through a series of major events, including cutting-edge technology displays, blockbuster new product launches, and immersive test-drive experiences. It aims to deliver more advanced mobility technologies and product experiences to global users, explore new possibilities in the global mobility ecosystem together with partners, and make a significant milestone to the advancement of Chery's global strategy.

It is the fastest record to one million units globally. Since its inception, OMODA & JAECOO has defined its core positioning as "Born Global, Born Green, Born Unique". Leveraging its robust product and technological strength, the brand has pioneered entry into highly regulated markets such as the EU and right-hand-drive regions. It achieved the leap from zero to one million units in just three years, becoming the fastest young brand in the global automotive industry to reach this milestone. Furthermore, it set a record of entering a new market every 17 days. Today, the brands' footprint spans 64 countries and regions worldwide, laying a solid foundation with outstanding global performance. During this year's Beijing Auto Show, OMODA & JAECOO will use its third anniversary and one-million milestone as a new starting point. Through the release of new strategies, products, and technologies, it aims to bring a more vibrant and diverse mobility experience to the new LOHAS and new elites worldwide.

SHS hybrid technology will reach new heights, delivering value beyond expectations for users amid persistently high fuel prices. OMODA & JAECOO's long-distance test marathon will officially kick off on April 25–26, covering complex driving scenarios including expressways, urban areas, mountain roads, and rural highways. The event will conduct comprehensive real-world testing of HEV models such as the OMODA 5 SHS-H, JAECOO 5 SHS-H, and JAECOO 7 SHS-H. By using real-world data to prove its technical prowess, the brands will deliver a premium mobility experience featuring Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, and Super Long Combined Range, allowing global users to intuitively experience efficient and seamless hybrid mobility.

VPD (Valet Parking Driver) intelligent parking technology will make its world premiere, facing global media for the first time. Multiple intelligent parking experience zones will be set up, allowing guests and media to immerse themselves in this cutting-edge driver-assist technology and experience firsthand the convenience and intelligence VPD brings to daily travel. With the brand's global expansion, this technology will deliver high-end intelligent driving experiences, making smart parking a standard convenience for users worldwide.

More groundbreaking products are also on the way. The OMODA 4 will make its grand debut at the auto show and officially roll off the production line on April 26. Tailored for young users, this new "cyber-mecha" mobility concept will redefine personalized mobility with its unprecedented futuristic design and forward-thinking features, transforming the vehicle into not only a stylish social identity but also a high-energy living space on wheels. With a disruptive product experience, OMODA 4 will fully meet young users' expectations for personalized, intelligent, and versatile mobility.

This series of major initiatives during the Beijing Auto Show not only showcases OMODA & JAECOO's technological and product achievements, but also outline its future development blueprint. OMODA & JAECOO has always taken the global stage as its arena, with technological innovation as its core driving force. By deepening its presence in global markets, the brand keeps pushing the boundaries of mobility with more advanced technologies, trend-setting products, and highly personalized experiences. Committed to delivering mobility solutions that better meet global user needs, OMODA & JAECOO continues to write a new chapter in the global NEV sector.

By PR Newswire

OMODA & JAECOO

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OMODA JAECOO Beijing show

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