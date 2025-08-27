NEOVAULT digitizes drug tests, labs plug in

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neopharma Technologies Limited ("Neopharma") today announced it has entered into a global software licensing and collaboration agreement with Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co., Ltd. ("Orient Gene") to integrate Neopharma's NEOVAULT® software across Orient Gene's range of Drugs of Abuse (DOA) rapid tests under the Healgen® brand.

Why This Matters

The partnership combines proven rapid drug testing hardware with NEOVAULT®'s digital intelligence, delivering:

Tamper-evident capture of results at the point of testing, with automated audit trails for safety-critical environments.

Instant, de-identified analytics to reveal trends by site, shift, and risk factor—enabling earlier, targeted interventions.

Built-in interoperability so results flow securely into HR and clinical systems for prevention, compliance, and reporting.

Alignment with U.S. Drug Policy Priorities

This collaboration aligns with priorities highlighted by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy's April 1, 2025 statement:

Priority 1 — Reduce Overdose Fatalities (fentanyl focus): NEOVAULT® digitizes screening results and can flag fentanyl rapid test results in real time, producing live 'heat maps' for U.S. authorities.

Priority 6 — Innovate in Research and Data: NEOVAULT® generates accurate, shareable, and timely data for rigorous analytics and secure information exchange. This supports modernization of the DOA testing industry—digitizing workflows and harnessing AI/ML alongside public-private partnerships to address emerging threats.

Security & Compliance

NEOVAULT® is designed to meet the highest security and privacy standards, including:

ISO 27001 international certification for information security management

SOC 2 Type II attestation across all Trust Services Criteria

HIPAA U.S. certification for handling, storing, and transmitting protected health information

GDPR-aligned controls supporting covered entities, business associates, and EU/UK data processors

Executive Commentary

Marcus L'Estrange, Executive Chairman, Neopharma Technologies:

"We are raising the global standard for digital drug testing. By enabling Healgen®'s extensive DOA portfolio with NEOVAULT®, we transform paper-based results into structured intelligence—helping employers act faster and giving policymakers real-time insights."

Byran Fang, President, Orient Gene:

"As a global leader in the field of In-Vitro Diagnostics, Orient Gene is committed to advancing both the accuracy and accessibility of rapid testing. This partnership ensures our customers benefit from the trusted performance of Healgen® devices and the added value of secure, real-time digital reporting."

What Customers Will Get