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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Nearmap advances property intelligence with aerial imagery platform

April 14, 2026 | 11:09
(0) user say
The geospatial technology company positioned its high-resolution mapping services for commercial real estate and infrastructure risk assessment.

SYDNEY, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearmap today announced the next phase of its evolution as a global property intelligence company, bringing together geospatial data capture, AI-derived analytics, and verified building materials data to create a single, trusted source of truth for property decisions.

Across insurance, government, and the architecture, engineering, construction and operations industries, understanding property conditions has traditionally required piecing together information. Imagery may come from one provider, analytics from another, and materials data only after a loss occurs. This fragmentation slows decision-making and leaves organisations working with incomplete insight.

Nearmap property intelligence connects visual data, AI analytics, and verified materials insight to create a comprehensive understanding of properties at scale, turning what was once disparate information into clear, actionable evidence. While most providers specialise in individual layers of property data, Nearmap brings capture, analytics, and materials intelligence together in one platform.

"Organisations have long been forced to make important property decisions without having the full picture – an image here, a dataset there, and a lot of manual interpretation between," said Andy Watt, Chief Executive Officer at Nearmap. "Nearmap connects capture, AI-driven analysis, and materials intelligence into a single, reliable source of truth. When organisations can clearly understand what exists on a property and how it's changing, they can reduce uncertainty and make better decisions at scale."

"Nearmap imagery is one source of truth that allows us to understand many attributes about a property that standard data sources may not catch," said Adam Sturt, SVP of Data and Analytics at Kin Insurance. "Recent imagery from Nearmap allows us to review the insights against the analytics and truly understand the property's condition."

Nearmap controls the full property intelligence value chain, from patented camera technology that captures high-resolution aerial imagery to AI-derived insights about structures, conditions, and change over time. When combined with building materials intelligence, the result is a consistent and verifiable understanding of properties at scale.

A key step in expanding these capabilities came with the acquisition of itel in 2025, a leader in building materials intelligence. Integrating itel's verified materials data and pricing expanded what Nearmap can deliver to insurers and property professionals, particularly when evaluating repair-versus-replace decisions and improving claims accuracy within a single platform.

"Nearmap has been a part of our business for as long as I can remember. Witnessing the evolution of the product - and the insights it now delivers – has been truly remarkable," Ben Marsonet, Chief Executive Officer, Altus Traffic Australia.

Another milestone in the company's growth was its acquisition by leading software investment firm Thoma Bravo in 2023, which accelerated investment in capture technology, artificial intelligence, and data innovation.

"Organisations are under increasing pressure to understand property risk, cost, and change with far greater precision," said Peter Hernandez, Principal at Thoma Bravo. "The Nearmap approach to combining capture, analytics, and materials intelligence creates a differentiated platform that addresses those needs. We're excited to support the company as it continues to scale that vision."

As risks tied to climate, infrastructure, and development continue to evolve, organisations need clearer insight into the properties and assets they manage. Nearmap helps replace uncertainty with evidence so teams can see truth, assess risk, and act with certainty.

Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap has grown into a global technology company supporting customers across North America, Australia, and beyond. For more information, visit www.nearmap.com.

By PR Newswire

Nearmap

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TagTag:
Nearmap Property Intelligence highresolution mapping

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