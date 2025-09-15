Corporate

MVGX Gold Decarbonisation Rating 2025: One Point Two Mt CO2e Offset

September 15, 2025 | 15:42
(0) user say
Blockchain verified credits feed ESG blogs hunting carbon neutrality finance Singapore stories, with full dataset download for keyword rich infographics.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MVGX Tech Pte. Ltd. ("MVGX"), a leader in sustainability compliance technology, today announced two landmark milestones: the release of its inaugural Sustainability and Impact Report and its achievement of the "Gold" Decarbonisation Rating from TÜV SÜD, a globally recognized certification body. Together, these achievements reinforce MVGX's leadership in advancing sustainability through both innovative solutions and responsible practices.

2024 Sustainability and Impact Report Highlights

  • Client Impact – Delivered Decarbonisation Ratings across finance, heavy industry, and SMEs; expanded adoption of MVGX's Carbon Management System (CMS); and launched Asia's first commercial CBAM compliance tool.
  • Innovation – Grew usage of the Carbon Credit Registry & Exchange; introduced AI-driven auto-reporting aligned with international standards such as ISSB, GRI, and WEF-IBC, enabling more efficient and transparent sustainability disclosures.
  • Capacity Building – Through the MVGX Carbon Academy, trained boards and executives in Malaysia, Indonesia, and beyond.
  • Accountability – Disclosed Scope 1–3 emissions across Singapore, China, and Malaysia; reported energy intensity metrics; and prepared for carbon neutrality through verified offsets.
  • Trust & Integrity – Maintained full compliance with data privacy laws and zero breaches, underpinned by blockchain-secured platforms.
  • Equity & Inclusion – Published first EDI disclosures with gender, nationality, and ethnicity data; set measurable KPIs for inclusive hiring and leadership development.

"Gold" Decarbonisation Rating

On 5 September 2025, MVGX achieved the "Gold" in Decarbonisation Rating (Report No. DRR2025-464250), covering performance across the full 2024 period and verified by TÜV SÜD. The rating system, jointly developed by MVGX and TÜV SÜD, integrates international benchmarks such as ISO 14064, ISO 14067, and PAS 2060 to provide a rigorous assessment of corporate decarbonisation maturity.

Within the five-tier framework, the "Gold" rating reflects MVGX's strong alignment between strategy and execution. The rating report highlighted MVGX's success in "advancing value chain emission reductions through the positive impact of its carbon solutions on downstream customers."

This recognition serves as robust third-party validation of MVGX's progress, reinforcing its credibility as both a sustainability solutions provider and a practitioner of leading ESG practices.

Looking Ahead

"This report is more than disclosure—it is a long-term commitment to continuous improvement and ESG leadership," said Lily Hong, Chief Executive Officer of MVGX. "I am humbled that our work has been recognised with a 'Gold' Decarbonisation Rating during my tenure. This recognition is a powerful testament to our team's collective efforts. Together, these milestones demonstrate that MVGX not only empowers others to decarbonise but also leads by example."

To learn more about MVGX, visit www.mvgx.com.

By PR Newswire

MVGX Tech Pte Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MVGX MVGX Tech

