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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Migo Robot exhibits embodied artificial intelligence at Hong Kong fair

October 20, 2026 | 09:37
(0) user say
Robotics developer Migo Robot presented its companion hardware platform at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair Autumn Edition, demonstrating consumer applications for embodied artificial intelligence systems.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 October 2026 – The four-day Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) 2026 has successfully concluded at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. At this major industry event showcasing cutting-edge technologies from around the world, migo, an AI-powered robotic companion designed for emotional connection rather than productivity, emerged as one of the exhibition's most talked-about products.

migo

In previous years, the spotlight at the fair largely fell on computing power and technical specifications. This year, however, migo stood out among high-performance tech products with its distinctive approach to emotional companionship, becoming one of the event's standout attractions. At its dedicated experience zone, migo drew visits from celebrities including Kingdom Yuen, Lam Tze-chung, and Chan Ka-kai. Rather than making promotional appearances, the stars were drawn to the product itself and came to experience it firsthand. Their visits made the migo booth one of the fair's most popular photo spots, generating continued buzz across social media.

Even celebrities familiar with the latest technology could not resist stopping to interact with migo, with some saying they wanted to "take one home." Their enthusiasm was no coincidence. Unlike conventional robots focused on functionality and efficiency, migo stands out for its remarkably lifelike presence. Visitors queued just for a chance to touch and interact with it. What captivated them was its warmth and sense of life. Rather than feeling like a cold machine, migo presents itself as a new family member capable of growing and responding with empathy.

While major AI companies at the exhibition competed on computing performance, migo offered a different answer: emotional companionship. Call its name, and it turns to look at you. Touch it, and it responds with expressions and movements. When you're feeling down, it approaches to comfort you. More importantly, migo can recognize your voice, remember interactions, and gradually develop its own personality through everyday companionship. As meaningful emotional connections become increasingly valued, this kind of warm, responsive interaction is emerging as a new consumer demand.

The enthusiasm surrounding migo signals a broader shift: emotional value is becoming an increasingly important driver of technology consumption. As the companionship economy enters a period of rapid growth and embodied AI reaches a critical turning point, robots are evolving from productivity tools into potential members of the family.

Technology determines what a robot can do; experience determines whether consumers want it in their lives. Consumers are no longer simply purchasing hardware. They are seeking companionship that makes them feel understood and valued. This is the Apple-inspired product philosophy migo is exploring: putting technology in service of experience, bringing emotional intelligence into everyday interactions, and making robots a natural part of daily life.

In this emerging market, whoever succeeds in bringing robots into everyday life could define the next major consumer technology category. migo's answer is to become part of the family.

Although the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) 2026 has come to a close, the growing interest in emotional companionship sparked by migo is only beginning. While traditional smart devices have primarily served functional purposes, AI-powered robotic companions like migo are evolving into potentially indispensable everyday partners. A new era of AI emotional companionship for everyone is beginning—and the "Apple moment" for embodied AI may already be here. migo is charting its own path toward that future.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Migo Intelligence (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Migo Robot artificial intelligence hong kong

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