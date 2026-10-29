MetaOptics shareholders approve share buy-back mandate

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) ("MetaOptics" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading-edge semiconductor optics company, today announced the strong support received from shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting held on 28 October 2026, in relation to inter alia, the adoption of the Share Buy-Back Mandate.

The Share Buy-Back Mandate provides the Board with greater flexibility to undertake purchases or acquisitions of the Company's shares when deemed appropriate and in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. The Board believes that the Share Buy-Back Mandate is an important capital management tool that provides the Company with additional flexibility to:

Enhance shareholder value over time;

Optimise the Company's capital structure;

Improve returns on equity and other key financial metrics where appropriate; and

Allow the Company to take advantage of opportunities to acquire its shares when market conditions warrant.

The adoption of the Share Buy-Back Mandate is timely as the Group continues to make progress on both commercial execution and technology development:

(1) The Group remains on track to fulfil its existing purchase orders for its Direct Laser Writer ("DLW") platforms, with delivery scheduled to take place by end-2026, which is expected to contribute positively to the Group's revenue for the financial year ending 31 December 2026;

(2) Commercial engagement continues to build, and the Group has secured a design/evaluation order of co-packaged optics ("CPO") modules incorporating its metalens solutions and technology, from a major U.S. foundry customer, which is expected to support both ULED and laser-based configurations, further expanding the Group's product capabilities in next-generation optical interconnect applications; and

(3) The Group has also successfully completed the design and fabrication processes validation of a 12-megapixel colour imaging titanium dioxide ("TiO2") metalens. Production and fabrication on the Group's 12-inch wafer is currently underway, with the testing of the world's first 12-megapixel colour imaging TiO2 metalens, expected to commence in January 2027.

Thng Chong Kim, Executive Chairman of MetaOptics, said: "We are encouraged by the progress we have made across both commercialisation, technology development and engagements with institutional investors, signing of non-disclosure agreements with U.S.-based customers, fulfilment of purchase orders, securing of new design/evaluation orders, and breakthroughs in high-resolution metalens imaging. These achievements reinforce our confidence in the long-term potential of MetaOptics, our ability to create sustainable value for shareholders, and we remain well-capitalised to execute on our growth plans and strategies"

The Share Buy-Back Mandate does not obligate the Company to purchase any shares. Any future buy-backs will be undertaken only after taking into account market conditions, the Company's financial position, working capital requirements, growth plans and other relevant factors.