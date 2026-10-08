Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Media OutReach CEO Jennifer Kok earns EY Entrepreneur nomination

October 08, 2026 | 16:00
(0) user say
Media OutReach Newswire founder Jennifer Kok earned a top nominee selection in the Woman Entrepreneur category for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Malaysia awards.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2026 – Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire, has been named one of 12 Top Nominees for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2026 Malaysia awards, in the Woman Entrepreneur category. This year’s programme, the 25th in Malaysia, drew a record number of nominations.

A-Media OutReach Newswire Founder & CEO Jennifer Kok, Top Nominee for the EY Entrepreneur Of the Year 2026 Malaysia awards, in the Woman Entrepreneur category

Since its launch in 2002, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Malaysia has recognised more than 350 entrepreneurs, as part of a global programme held in more than 60 countries and jurisdictions. An independent panel of judges assesses nominees against four pillars: entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact. Winners will be announced at a gala dinner on 1 December 2026.

Media OutReach CEO Jennifer Kok earns EY Entrepreneur nomination
Media OutReach Newswire Founder & CEO Jennifer Kok Named Top Nominee in the Woman Entrepreneur Category for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2026 Malaysia

A 17-year entrepreneurial journey

Entrepreneurial spirit that built Asia’s first global newswire

Jennifer founded Media OutReach Newswire in 2009 to build what the industry lacked – a global newswire born in Asia – becoming the first woman to found a global newswire, and has continued to redefine the PR industry through industry-first innovations, from the digital era to the age of AI.

Purpose that turns business success into shared opportunity

Her mission since day one has been to help Asian brands authentically build their reputation in global markets, leading with a social enterprise mindset that creates opportunity for clients, the PR community and her team. Giving back has always been close to her heart. She provides pro bono press release distribution to help NGOs and community initiatives amplify their impact, while supporting children, marginalised communities and animal welfare.

Growth that promotes Asian excellence worldwide

Today, Media OutReach Newswire connects brands with 200,000+ journalists and editors and 70,000+ media titles across 190+ countries and territories, with targeted distribution across 500+ trade categories, alongside 1,500+ media partnerships and offices in eight Asian markets, including Malaysia.

Impact is redefining PR for the AI era

Trusted by thousands of agencies, corporations, governments and SMEs, the company has repeatedly set industry standards – most recently becoming a fully AI-enabled newswire in 2026. Media OutReach Newswire connects clients’ news with journalists and enables the news to be cited by AI, helping build brand trust, increase AI visibility, and maximise PR impact.

Media OutReach Newswire’s next phase of growth is anchored in three pillars: AI innovation, people and social impact. The company uses AI to innovate its services and workflows for clients and staff, invests in its team, and funds community projects for children and animals.

“Seventeen years ago, I set out to build Asia Pacific’s first global newswire so that Asian brands could tell their stories to the world,” said Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire.

“To be named a Top Nominee in the award’s 25th year in Malaysia is an honour I share with our team, media partners and clients. Entrepreneurship, to me, has never been just about business. It is about creating opportunities, empowering the PR industry, investing in people and using what you build to help others succeed. Our vision is to help Asian brands to achieve global communications success.”

By Media OutReach Newswire

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Media OutReach Jennifer Kok EY Entrepreneur

Related Contents

Media OutReach names Pamela Phua Southeast Asia managing partner

Media OutReach names Pamela Phua Southeast Asia managing partner

Media OutReach names Kitty Lee Greater China managing partner

Media OutReach names Kitty Lee Greater China managing partner

Media OutReach partners with AsiaOne for regional distribution

Media OutReach partners with AsiaOne for regional distribution

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach expands ASEAN network to include Timor Leste

Media OutReach expands ASEAN network to include Timor Leste

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

ONYX Hospitality Group wins TTG Travel Award in Thailand

ONYX Hospitality Group wins TTG Travel Award in Thailand

Heytea partners with musician LISA for global beverage launch

Heytea partners with musician LISA for global beverage launch

Ping An Digital Bank completes HKMA artificial intelligence sandbox

Ping An Digital Bank completes HKMA artificial intelligence sandbox

De Beers signs sprinter Letsile Tebogo as ambassador

De Beers signs sprinter Letsile Tebogo as ambassador

DP World appoints Jason Varsamidis Asia Pacific Managing Director

DP World appoints Jason Varsamidis Asia Pacific Managing Director

Travelodge opens 360-room hotel in Gangnam district Seoul

Travelodge opens 360-room hotel in Gangnam district Seoul

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam CFA showcase highlights $120m funding need for climate ventures

Vietnam CFA showcase highlights $120m funding need for climate ventures

HORECA helps Vietnamese products enter high-quality supply chains

HORECA helps Vietnamese products enter high-quality supply chains

Citi warns of intensifying competition for capital amid higher rates

Citi warns of intensifying competition for capital amid higher rates

Banks poised for Q3 profit growth amid margin pressure

Banks poised for Q3 profit growth amid margin pressure

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020