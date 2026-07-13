Union Assurance wins 2026 Celent Model Insurer Award

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- insureMO, the global leading insurance Middle Office Platform provider, extends its warmest congratulations to its customer Union Assurance PLC (UA) on receiving the 2026 Celent Model Insurer Award for Customer Experience Transformation. The prestigious global recognition celebrates UA's innovative Connected Life Initiative, powered by its Union Assurance Clicklife super app, which is redefining the life insurance experience through an end-to-end digital customer journey.

The Celent Model Insurer Awards are among the insurance industry's most respected accolades, recognizing insurers that demonstrate outstanding innovation, measurable business impact, and excellence in technology implementation. UA's recognition reflects its commitment to transforming every stage of the customer lifecycle, from policy discovery and onboarding to underwriting, claims, servicing, and ongoing wellness engagement.

insureMO is proud to have supported Union Assurance in its digital transformation journey by providing an AI-ready and ecosystem-friendly insurance middleware platform with rich atomic APIs that enables rapid ecosystem integration, seamless connectivity between core systems and digital channels, and the agility required to deliver innovative customer experiences. insureMO has empowered UA to accelerate innovation while maintaining operational flexibility and scalability.

"Congratulations to the entire Union Assurance team on this remarkable achievement," said Woody Mo, CEO of insureMO. "Winning a Celent Model Insurer Award is a testament to UA's bold vision and relentless focus on customer-centric innovation. We are honored that insureMO's platform has played a role in enabling this transformation. Together, we have demonstrated how open and AI-readable insurance infrastructure can help insurers innovate faster, collaborate across ecosystems, and deliver exceptional digital experiences in the AI age."

Harsha Senanayake, Chief Information Officer of Union Assurance, said: "At Union Assurance, our vision has always been to simplify and enrich the life insurance experience through technology. The Connected Life Initiative is about creating a seamless, connected ecosystem that empowers customers throughout their life insurance journey while enabling faster, smarter, and more transparent services. Working with technology partners such as insureMO has enabled us to rapidly integrate new capabilities, connect our digital ecosystem with our core insurance platform, and accelerate innovation while maintaining the flexibility needed to meet evolving customer expectations."

According to Celent's case study, UA's Connected Life Initiative has produced impressive business outcomes, including more than 100,000 app downloads, 69% straight-through underwriting, mobile claims submission in under two minutes with zero paperwork, and an over 80% reduction in claims processing effort. The initiative also integrates AI-enabled wellness services, digital medical data exchange, automated underwriting, and real-time claims tracking, creating a continuous and engaging customer relationship rather than isolated policy interactions.

The award further highlights the growing importance of open and AI-ready architecture and ecosystem connectivity in enabling insurers to respond quickly to evolving customer expectations. As insurers across Asia and around the world continue to modernize their operations, partnerships between forward-looking insurers like Union Assurance and technology platforms like insureMO are helping establish new benchmarks for digital excellence.

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