LOccitane launches Immortelle research skin care line in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 October 2026 – As skincare conversations evolve beyond simply correcting visible signs of ageing, L'OCCITANE en Provence introduces a new perspective on healthy ageing: Skin Longevity by Nature. Inspired by more than 25 years of research into Immortelle, the iconic yellow flower from Corsica, L'OCCITANE's approach focuses on supporting skin's natural ability to remain resilient, nourished and healthy-looking over time. Rather than treating ageing as something to fight or reverse, Skin Longevity by Nature encourages a more balanced approach: caring for skin consistently and supporting it through the different stages of life.



Immortelle Divine Youth Oil, Immortelle Divine Cream, Immortelle Divine Targeted Wrinkle Care

What Is Skin Longevity?

Supporting the skin barrier

Maintaining skin nourishment and comfort

Helping skin remain resilient against daily environmental stressors

Supporting a supple and healthy-looking appearance

Preserving the appearance of firmness and radiance

Caring for skin consistently as it changes over time

Forehead lines

Crow's feet

Frown lines

Under-eye wrinkles

Smile lines

Skin longevity is an approach to skincare that focuses on maintaining skin's condition, comfort, resilience and healthy-looking appearance over time. While traditional anti-ageing skincare often focuses on correcting visible concerns such as wrinkles, loss of firmness, dullness and uneven texture, skin longevity takes a broader and more proactive view of long-term skin care.A skin longevity approach includes:For L'OCCITANE, Skin Longevity by Nature represents an evolution of the anti-ageing skincare conversation -from focusing only on visible correction to supporting skin's overall condition and resilience over time."Skin longevity is not about stopping the ageing process. It is about understanding how skin changes and caring for it consistently, so it can remain healthy-looking, comfortable and resilient through every stage of life."Hydration is an essential part of skincare, but healthy-looking skin also benefits from nourishment and support for its natural lipid balance. Lipids play an important role in the skin barrier and can contribute to skin comfort and softness.A face oil can complement serums and creams by adding a nourishing step to a skincare routine. It can help skin feel soft, supple and comfortable while contributing to a sensorial daily ritual.This understanding is at the heart of L'OCCITANE'sphilosophy - the belief that botanical oils can play an important role in nourishing skin and supporting a balanced skincare routine.For those exploring the best face oil for ageing skin, an anti-ageing face oil, or a skin longevity routine, botanical oils offer another way to care for skin consistently over time.The Skin Longevity by Nature philosophy comes to life through the. Each product has a distinct role, offering targeted care for different skin needs -from restoring radiance and nourishing skin to improving the appearance of firmness and wrinkles.Immortelle Reset Serum helps reset and revitalise skin after daily exposure and visible signs of fatigue, leaving it looking fresher, smoother and more radiant. Its lightweight oil-in-serum texture combines the sensorial nourishment of an oil with the targeted feel of a serum. It is designed to complement a skincare routine whenever skin appears tired, dull or lacking in radiance.For consumers searching for a radiance serum, oil serum or serum for tired-looking skin, Immortelle Reset Serum offers a lightweight approach to daily skin care.Immortelle Divine Youth Oil is a lightweight face oil that nourishes skin and supports a supple, comfortable and resilient-looking appearance. Inspired by L'OCCITANE's expertise in botanical oils, it is the foundation of the Immortelle Skin Longevity Ritual. The formula combines Immortelle Essential Oil with a blend of botanical oils containing vitamins and omegas. Its lightweight, easily absorbed texture makes it a versatile addition to a daily skincare routine, including combination and oily skin routines, depending on individual skin needs and preferences. For consumers exploring a nourishing face oi for young skin, anti-ageing face oil or facial oil for mature skin, Immortelle Divine Youth Oil offers a botanical approach to consistent daily care.Immortelle Divine Cream combines L'OCCITANE's expertise in Immortelle with Immortelle Super Extract to help address visible signs of ageing. With continued use, it helps support firmer, smoother and more radiant-looking skin while targeting the appearance of wrinkles, loss of firmness, dullness and uneven texture. As an anti-ageing cream, Immortelle Divine Cream is designed for consumers looking for complete daily care focused on visible signs of ageing and a healthy-looking complexion.The latest addition to the Immortelle collection, Immortelle Divine Targeted Wrinkle Care, targets five key wrinkle areas:Combining Immortelle-derived actives with hyaluronic acid and peptides, the targeted treatment is designed to provide an immediate smoothing effect and support the appearance of wrinkle reduction with continued use. For consumers searching for targeted wrinkle care, wrinkle cream or a treatment for specific facial lines, this formula offers focused care for key wrinkle-prone areas.Skin Longevity by Nature brings together three areas of expertise that have shaped L'OCCITANE's skincare philosophy.Immortelle is a botanical symbol of resilience. Native to Corsica, the yellow flower thrives in challenging environmental conditions and has long inspired L'OCCITANE's approach to skincare.For more than two decades, L'OCCITANE researchers have explored the properties and potential of Immortelle, translating this botanical expertise into skincare innovations.L'OCCITANE's expertise in botanical oils recognises the importance of nourishment and skin comfort alongside hydration. Face oil is approached not as a heavy additional step, but as part of a balanced and sensorial skincare ritual.Together, these pillars offer a different perspective on anti-ageing skincare: not trying to reverse time, but supporting skin as it changes over time.Consumers are increasingly looking beyond short-term correction and exploring proactive skincare routines that support their skin's long-term condition. For L'OCCITANE, Skin Longevity by Nature reflects this evolution - a philosophy rooted in nature, supported by decades of Immortelle research and brought to life through a complete skincare ritual combining reset, nourishment, firmness and targeted wrinkle care.From face oil and serum to anti-ageing cream and targeted wrinkle treatment, the Immortelle skincare collection offers different approaches to caring for skin as it changes over time. Because healthy ageing is not about achieving perfection. It is about giving skin the care it needs to remain healthy-looking, radiant and resilient over time.The Immortelle Skin Longevity collection is available in Malaysia from September 2026 onwards at all L'OCCITANE boutiques and official online channels.https://my.loccitane.com/?srsltid=AU7gw4V15ryoFCaiqeEtjsr5rRZOLuvbmWbQlZd6SbQuNU-x5Ocs7Nve

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