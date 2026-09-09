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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Lion Group announces corporate plan to modify American depositary share ratio

September 09, 2026 | 11:24
(0) user say
Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding announced official plans to adjust its American depositary share ratio across its trading platform operations.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Lion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services, today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") to its Class A ordinary shares (the "ADS Ratio"), par value US$0.0000001 per share, from the current ADS Ratio of two hundred ninety-two thousand and five hundred (292,500) Class A ordinary shares, to a new ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to five million eight hundred and fifty thousand (5,850,000) Class A ordinary shares (the "ADS Ratio Change"). The Company anticipates that the ADS Ratio Change will be effective on or about September 10, 2026 (the "Effective Date").

For the Company's ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-twenty reverse ADS split. On the Effective Date, registered holders of company ADSs held in certificated form will be required on a mandatory basis to surrender their certificated ADSs to the depositary bank for cancellation and will receive one (1) new ADS in exchange for every twenty (20) existing ADSs then-held. Holders of uncertificated ADSs in the Direct Registration System ("DRS") and in The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") will have their ADSs automatically exchanged and need not take any action. The exchange of every twenty existing ADSs for one (1) new ADS will occur automatically, with existing ADSs being cancelled and new ADSs being issued by the depositary bank on the Effective Date.

Lion's ADSs will continue to be traded under the ticker symbol "LGHL" on the Nasdaq Capital Market. No fees will be charged to ADS holders, for both certificated or uncertificated ADSs, in connection with the exchange of existing ADSs for new ADSs. No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the change in the ADS Ratio. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by the depositary bank and the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements (after deduction of fees, taxes and expenses) will be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the depositary bank. The ADS Ratio Change will have no impact on Lion's underlying Class A ordinary shares, and no Class A ordinary shares will be issued or cancelled in connection with the ADS Ratio Change.

As a result of the change in the ADS Ratio, Lion's ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionally, although the Company can give no assurance that the ADS trading price after the ADS Ratio Change will be equal to or greater than twenty (20) times the ADS trading price before the change.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Lion's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: Lion's goals and strategies; our ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, and expand its service offerings; Lion's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in Lion's revenues, costs or expenditures; competition in the industry; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our industry; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Lion cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Lion cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Lion does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, subject to applicable law. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections can be found in Lion's periodic filings with the SEC, including Lion's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Lion's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Additional information may be found at http://ir.liongrouphl.com.

By PR Newswire

Lion Group Holding Ltd.

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TagTag:
Lion Group American depositary share Lion Group Holding

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