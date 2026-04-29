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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cognex launches NVIDIA-powered vision controller

April 29, 2026 | 10:47
(0) user say
The American machine vision company introduced industrial inspection equipment featuring the chipmaker's processors for artificial intelligence applications.

NATICK, Mass., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the global technology leader in industrial machine vision, today announced the launch of the In-Sight® 6900 Vision Controller. The modular In-Sight Vision Controller gives manufacturers the freedom to configure cameras, optics, and lighting precisely for their inspection requirements, eliminating the compromises of fixed-configuration systems. Powered by NVIDIA Jetson technology, it delivers high-capacity AI processing at the edge, enabling the most demanding industrial workloads to run without external PCs or complex distributed architectures.

"As manufacturers accelerate their adoption of AI, they want solutions that are both powerful and easy to deploy," said Matt Moschner, President and CEO of Cognex. "The In-Sight Vision Controller delivers exactly that, combining NVIDIA's edge AI processing with Cognex's modular hardware and proven vision tools. This allows more customers to solve demanding inspection applications at the edge, without the cost and complexity of PC-based systems, and opens up applications that weren't possible before."

Advanced AI Tool Modes for the Toughest Vision Challenges
The In-Sight Vision Controller introduces Cognex's most advanced AI tool modes to date—purpose-built for challenging inspections, capable of handling parts of varying sizes, detecting highly variable defects, and delivering consistent results even in dynamic and unpredictable production environments. 

Key capabilities include:

  • Modular Vision Architecture: Support for interchangeable cameras, lenses, and industrial lighting enables precise system configuration, including Cognex's lenses, optics, cameras, and accessories (LOCA) portfolio.
  • Few Sample Classification: Transformer-based classification models requiring as few as 10–20 training images, reducing data collection time and accelerating deployment.
  • Robust Segmentation: Pixel-level segmentation that isolates critical features, delivering reliable analysis on challenging surfaces. 

The In-Sight Vision Controller also integrates seamlessly with OneVision™, Cognex's collaborative AI platform that allows engineering teams to develop, refine, and scale inspection applications globally from a single environment. Manufacturers can roll out improvements faster and maintain consistent quality across plants, production lines, and shifts.

Powered by NVIDIA Jetson for Real-Time, High-Throughput AI at the Edge
By incorporating the NVIDIA Jetson module, the In-Sight Vision Controller transforms from a traditional image processor into a high-performance AI engine capable of executing sophisticated neural networks directly at the edge. 

Performance highlights include:

  • Parallel Processing for Complex Inspections: Up to 157 TOPS of AI performance allows multiple high-resolution AI models to run simultaneously.
  • Real-Time Inference: Optimized NVIDIA TensorRT integration helps ensure AI decision-making stays synchronized with the microsecond-level timing of high-speed production lines.

Learn more at cognex.com.

By PR Newswire

Cognex Corporation

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Cognex In-Sight® 6900 Vision Controller

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