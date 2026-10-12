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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kexing Biopharm displays biosimilar pipeline at CPHI Milan

October 12, 2026 | 14:51
(0) user say
Pharmaceutical developer Kexing Biopharm presented its co-developed biosimilar drug pipeline and commercial overseas portfolio at the CPHI Milan 2026 trade exhibition.

MILAN, Oct. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 06 to 08, 2026, Kexing Biopharm (688136.SH) exhibited at CPHI Milan 2026, showcasing its global innovative drug pipeline, co-developed biosimilars, and a broad portfolio of products commercialized in overseas markets. During the event, the Company engaged with drug purchasers, biotechs, and industry partners from around the world.

In recent years, the Company has established a relatively mature overseas commercialization platform, and has reached overseas cooperation agreements on more than 30 products with multiple domestic pharmaceutical companies, covering therapeutic areas such as oncology, autoimmune diseases, and metabolic diseases, with its marketing network covering approximately 70 countries and regions, and has submitted nearly 200 registration applications overseas.

Europe is one of the company's key markets for the core product albumin-bound paclitaxel, which is already marketed in the EU, the UK, and other regions. Guided by unmet clinical needs and market potential, Kexing Biopharm is also developing more than 10 high-value biosimilars for global markets.

To strengthen its local presence in Europe, the Company has established a subsidiary in Germany and is steadily advancing plans to set up subsidiaries in France, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and other markets. These local operations will enable Kexing Biopharm to respond more effectively to regional customer needs and build long-term relationships with its partners. The Company's participation in CPHI events in Europe over consecutive years has provided an important platform for deepening its presence in the region and engaging face-to-face with local industry partners.

"Innovation+ internationalization" is the Company's core strategic direction, and among the innovative drug pipeline displayed on site, research progress in areas such as cancer cachexia, ophthalmic drugs, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has drawn the attention of visitors, with multiple pipelines targeting long-term chronic disease markets and unmet clinical needs.

Product quality is the foundation of successful global expansion. With 30 years of industrial-scale experience in biopharmaceuticals, Kexing Biopharm has established mature manufacturing and quality management systems. Its manufacturing line for albumin-bound paclitaxel has received EU GMP certification, and the product has been approved in more than 40 countries and regions.

Looking ahead, Kexing Biopharm will continue to advance the innovation and commercialization of high-quality medicines. Together with partners worldwide, the Company is committed to contributing to better health for people around the world.

By PR Newswire

Kexing Biopharm

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Kexing Biopharm CPHI Milan 2026

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