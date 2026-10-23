Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam records 30 transactions worth $1.74 billion in September

October 23, 2026 | 10:01
(0) user say
Vietnam's merger and acquisition market recorded 30 announced transactions in September, with 23 disclosing or estimating values totalling approximately $1.74 billion.

According to a monthly report released on October 22 by Grant Thornton Vietnam, September's activity was driven by restructuring and related-party transactions, with four deals contributing approximately $1.23 billion, or 70.7 per cent of total transaction value.

The most notable transaction was VinFast Vietnam JSC's agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the equity interests in Ngoc Hoi Real Estate Investment JSC for approximately $1.2 billion.

By volume, logistics and infrastructure led with four deals, accounting for 14 per cent of transactions during the month. Real estate, consumer, industrials, and financials each recorded three deals, together accounting for 40 per cent of announced transactions.

Excluding restructuring and related-party transactions, consumer, metals and mining were the leading sectors in September, recording total deal values of approximately $183.8 million and $124.8 million, respectively, and together accounting for 61 per cent of total disclosed/estimable transaction value.

Notable transactions included the transfer of shares in Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa JSC, valued at nearly $179 million, and Elmet Group’s acquisition of a 4.99 per cent stake in Masan High-Tech Materials Corporation at approximately $138 million.

The food and beverage sector ranked third, with a transaction value of approximately $88.4 million, equivalent to 18 per cent of the market’s total deal value.

Vietnam records 30 transactions worth $1.74 billion in September

Source: Capital IQ, Grant Thornton research and analysis.

In logistics, CMC JSC approved the acquisition of a 99.9 per cent equity in TTL Holdings Investment Co., Ltd, the transaction value was not disclosed. Previously, TTL Holdings planned to acquire more than 25 per cent of the shares in Thang Long Joint Stock Corporation from TNG Investment and Construction Co., Ltd, a shareholder holding approximately 50.5 per cent of TTL’s capital.

The transaction is viewed as part of an ownership restructuring within the broader Tasco-DNP ecosystem associated with Vu Dinh Do, chairman of Tasco JSC.

Specifically, CMC is a subsidiary of DNP Holdings, while TNG Investment and Construction is also connected to this ecosystem through Pham Quoc Khanh, TNG’s largest shareholder. Khanh has also been a major shareholder of DNP Holdings since 2014 and is a founding shareholder of VII Holding, a major shareholder of Tasco.

In consumer, Thanh Thanh Cong Investment JSC (TTC Investment) and Huynh Bich Ngoc registered to sell a combined total of more than 200 million shares in Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa JSC, with an estimated value of approximately VND4.65 trillion ($178.8 million).

In metals and mining, Elmet Group completed the acquisition of 55.14 million shares in Masan High-Tech Materials Corporation from Masan Horizon Co., Ltd., representing 4.99 per cent of its charter capital, for a total transaction value of approximately VND3,240 billion (approximately $138 million).

The transaction forms part of a plan to restructure MSR’s ownership in preparation for a listing on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.

In financials, Bolt Holdings JSC and Chu Tuan An, the chairman of UP Securities JSC, registered to subscribe for more than 62.6 million shares and 5 million shares, respectively, in UPS’s private placement, for an aggregate value of approximately VND676.6 billion (approximately $26 million).

Following the transaction, Bolt Holdings is expected to hold 62.82 per cent of UPS’s charter capital and become its controlling shareholder.

In energy, REE Energy Co., Ltd. divested its entire holding of over 8 million shares in Su Pan 2 Hydropower JSC to Ha Thanh Energy Development JSC for an estimated value of approximately VND282 billion ($10.8 million).

Following the transaction, Ha Thanh Energy became SP2’s largest shareholder, with a 39.12 per cent stake. Established in 2006, SP2 owns the Su Pan 2 Hydropower Project in Lao Cai Province, with an installed capacity of 34.5 MW and a total investment of VND1,245 billion ($47.9 million).

In agriculture and livestock, BAF Vietnam Agriculture JSC will acquire a 75 per cent stake in the charter capital of Hung Phat Farm Mot Co., Ltd. from Nguyen Tran Tuan Cuong for VND162 billion (approximately $6.2 million).

Following the transaction, BAF will increase its ownership in the company from 25 to 100 per cent. Hung Phat Farm Mot is one of the entities associated with BAF’s strategy to expand high-tech livestock farming in Gia Lai.

Beyond, Sojitz Corporation completed the acquisition of more than 14.9 million shares in Taseco Air Services JSC for approximately VND 1,053 billion ($40.5 million) and Mekong Capital completed the sale of its entire investment in Mutosi Group JSC to Ariston Group, a multinational group specialising in heating and water solutions, the deal value was not disclosed. Following the transaction, Ariston Group will hold 83 per cent of Mutosi’s charter capital, while the management team will continue to hold a 17 per cent equity stake.

Vietnam's next cycle: capital shifts from low-cost manufacturing to higher-value investment and M&A Vietnam's next cycle: capital shifts from low-cost manufacturing to higher-value investment and M&A

KPMG's Vietnam's Next Cycle briefing series opened in Singapore on August 25, bringing investors and business leaders together to examine the capital flows, reforms and deal activity shaping Vietnam's next phase of growth.
Vietnam real estate M&A shifts from rescue deals to strategic restructuring Vietnam real estate M&A shifts from rescue deals to strategic restructuring

Against increasingly stringent market screening, M&A is moving beyond a lifeline for distressed businesses to become a strategic restructuring tool, where valuation capabilities, long-term thinking, and the resolve of both buyers and sellers determine value.

By Ngoc Anh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
M&A transactions merge and acquisition billion september

Related Contents

Brookland Group makes first investment in Vietnam's Miza Corporation

Brookland Group makes first investment in Vietnam's Miza Corporation

Spain's Congalsa acquires Lenger Seafood Vietnam

Spain's Congalsa acquires Lenger Seafood Vietnam

Arsenale acquires a 33 per cent stake in premium rail operator SJourney

Arsenale acquires a 33 per cent stake in premium rail operator SJourney

Mekong Capital completes exit from Mutosi following acquisition by Ariston Group

Mekong Capital completes exit from Mutosi following acquisition by Ariston Group

Japan’s Nissha to exit investment in Vietnam’s USM Healthcare

Japan’s Nissha to exit investment in Vietnam’s USM Healthcare

Japanese firms maintain resilient deal activity in Vietnam

Japanese firms maintain resilient deal activity in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ping An Digital Bank expands trade financing platform for SMEs

Ping An Digital Bank expands trade financing platform for SMEs

Coca-Cola Hong Kong launches interactive recycling education program for schools

Coca-Cola Hong Kong launches interactive recycling education program for schools

BDMS Wellness Clinic launches medical health retreat program in Phuket

BDMS Wellness Clinic launches medical health retreat program in Phuket

ZTE unveils M8000 micro module data centre for artificial intelligence computing

ZTE unveils M8000 micro module data centre for artificial intelligence computing

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020