Japan's Flat Collaboration welcomes Tokyo Century investment to expand hotel management

TOKYO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flat Collaboration Co., Ltd., Japan's leading independent third-party hotel management company, today announced its first external capital raise in partnership with Tokyo Century Corporation, one of Japan's foremost financial services and leasing groups. The capital and business alliance, formalized on June 11, 2026, comes as Japan's hotel investment market surpassed ¥1 trillion for the first time in 2024 — and positions Flat Collaboration to accelerate its expansion at a pivotal moment for the industry.

Japan's hotel management structure differs fundamentally from most other international markets. J-REITs and institutional investors are legally required to hold hotel properties through lease arrangements, creating demand for specialized management companies that offer a combination of hotel operations, asset-management expertise, creditworthiness and transaction structuring capabilities. Flat Collaboration was purpose-built for this role — functioning as a neutral, white-label operating partner for real estate owners and international and domestic hotel brands — and has built a robust track record with no competitors operating at a comparable scale.

Tokyo Century's investment marks a significant step in Flat Collaboration's development, enhancing the company's credit profile as a hotel tenant and lessee — a critical factor in J-REIT and institutional transactions — while opening broader financing and structuring options for clients.

What the Alliance Delivers for Hotel Owners and Brand Operators

Stronger credit standing: Tokyo Century's capital participation directly strengthens Flat Collaboration's profile as a tenant and lessee, meeting the counterparty requirements of public and private REITs and listed corporations.

Broader financing options: Flat Collaboration will offer integrated proposals combining investment, debt financing, and structured finance solutions — including arrangements with international hotel brands.

Execution capability: Hands-on hotel management, construction and renovation oversight by in-house first-class architects, and on-the-ground specialist support enable smooth execution of investment plans, including GOP and NOI targets.

Cross-property data infrastructure: Proceeds will fund revenue management, guest data, and business analytics systems, enabling data-driven commercial strategies across multiple properties.

Continued neutrality: Flat Collaboration's white-label, brand-agnostic operating model — maintaining equal, transparent relationships with both owners and brand operators — remains unchanged.

Background: Japan's Third-Party Hotel Management Market

Japan's hotel investment market reached a record ¥1,061.3 billion in 2024 (source: JLL), crossing the ¥1 trillion threshold for the first time, driven by accelerating international hotel chain openings across the country. Structurally, J-REITs can only hold hotel properties through lease arrangements — making qualified, creditworthy independent operators essential intermediaries between owners and brands.

Founded in 2017, Flat Collaboration built its core business around hospitality advisory before expanding into direct hotel operations. The COVID-19 pandemic led Flat Collaboration to take over and consolidate operating companies for hotels held by multiple J-REITs, giving them direct hotel-management experience as both tenant and lessee. The company now manages a portfolio spanning luxury, lifestyle, and limited-service segments across Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Okinawa, serving J-REITs, private funds, and listed corporations.

Entering its tenth fiscal year — which management has designated a "second founding year" — Flat Collaboration is formally accelerating its third-party management business, having identified significant latent demand and a scarcity of qualified operators at scale. Flat Collaboration has welcomed Tokyo Century — a leading player in real estate and related financial services — as its first external capital partner.

Use of Proceeds

New funding will be allocated to team-building and operational infrastructure to support third-party management growth, anticipated M&A activity, and the development of cross-property information systems.

CEO Statement

"We are delighted about this capital alliance, which will serve as a major catalyst for advancing our third-party management initiatives. As a hotel management company that bridges property owners and brand operators, our immediate goal is to establish a leading position in Japan. In the medium term, we plan to actively pursue partnerships with overseas third-party management companies and collaborate with global brand operators that adopt a franchise model." - Ken Ikeo, Founder / CEO, Flat Collaboration Co., Ltd.

After working in hotel operations at the Westin Tokyo, Ikeo moved to the US, where he graduated from New York University (NYU) with a Master's degree in Hotel Investment and Finance. He then worked for Goldman Sachs and Fortress Investment Group, where he led the development of a hospitality investment platform for the Japanese market and was involved in numerous turnaround transactions.