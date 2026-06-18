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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IR launches Iris for HPE Nonstop with AI-powered observability for mission-critical infrastructure

June 18, 2026 | 15:00
(0) user say
Integrated Research has launched Iris for Nonstop, extending its conversational AI observability capabilities to HPE Nonstop mission-critical payments and infrastructure environments.

SYDNEY, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Research (ASX: IRI, "IR"), a leading global provider of observability solutions for mission‑critical payments, infrastructure and communications, today announced the launch of Iris for Nonstop, extending its conversational AI intelligence layer to HPE Nonstop environments.

Building on the success of Iris in multi‑vendor unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) observability, IR has embedded Iris directly into the Prognosis Platform for HPE Nonstop. This allows IT teams, business application stakeholders and more to ask questions in natural language and receive immediate, context‑rich answers about the health, performance and capacity of their Nonstop systems.

"Nonstop powers some of the world's most critical transactions, but the data that keeps these environments running has traditionally been locked up in specialist tools and expertise," said Ian Lowe, CEO at IR.

"With Iris for Nonstop, we're providing AI powered intelligence direct to the IT function. Iris understands Nonstop, understands context unique to each clients environment, and can turn complex telemetry into actionable insight in seconds."

AI‑powered observability for always‑on Nonstop environments

HPE Nonstop is a trusted platform for high‑volume, always‑on workloads in financial services, retail, telecommunications and other industries where downtime is not an option. IR's Infrastructure suite, powered by Prognosis, has long helped clients monitor, troubleshoot and optimize the performance and availability of these environments with real‑time dashboards, alerting and automated reporting.

Iris for Nonstop builds on this foundation by adding a conversational AI layer that:

  • Answers complex questions in plain language – Operators can ask questions such as "Is CPU usage normal for this time period?" or "Can you show me the network traffic trends over the past 2 weeks?", and Iris will respond with explanations, context and recommended next steps.
  • Accelerates incident resolution – By synthesizing Prognosis' real‑time telemetry into guided insights, Iris helps teams identify root causes faster, reducing mean time to resolution in high‑stakes Nonstop environments.
  • Democratizes Nonstop expertise – Iris makes Nonstop performance and capacity data accessible to broader IT, business and executive stakeholders, with easy‑to‑consume natural‑language summaries and reports.
  • Supports proactive capacity and batch planning – By leveraging Prognosis Infrastructure, Business Insight and Batch Manager capabilities, Iris can surface trends in capacity, usage patterns and batch workloads, helping teams plan ahead before issues impact production.

Unified intelligence layer for hybrid Nonstop, from core to edge

As Nonstop clients adopt virtual Nonstop, cloud deployments and hybrid infrastructures spanning core and edge, the complexity of managing performance and capacity continues to grow. The combination of Prognosis Server on Nonstop, Prognosis Edge, and now Iris for Nonstop gives organizations a unified intelligence layer over their distributed, mission‑critical environments.

"Our clients are running Nonstop everywhere – in data centers, in virtualized environments and at the edge," said Ian Lowe. "By embedding Iris directly into our Infrastructure solutions, we're giving our clients an AI assistant that understands their topology, their workloads and their SLAs, wherever Nonstop is deployed."

Iris for Nonstop is available now with Prognosis 13.3, for clients using IR Infrastructure and the Prognosis Platform for HPE Nonstop. For more information, visit the website.

To find out more, visit www.ir.com.

By PR Newswire

Integrated Research (IR)

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TagTag:
Integrated Research infrastructure Observability intelligence Iris for HPE Nonstop

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