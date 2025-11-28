IMS25 convenes global leaders in Riyadh to shape MICE industry future

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International MICE Summit 2025 (IMS25) concluded today in Riyadh after two days of high-level discussions, strategic announcements, and global collaboration, reinforcing Saudi Arabia's position as one of the world's fastest-growing hubs for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry.

Hosted by the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA), the summit attracted more than 3,000 participants, far exceeding expectations. Government officials, global CEOs, venue leaders, creative-industry innovators, and tourism experts gathered to explore the future of international convening and the growing role of business events in driving economic and social transformation under Vision 2030.

Across both days, IMS25 delivered a major wave of investment announcements, revealing 20 commercial agreements and MoUs involving companies with a combined global revenue of more than USD 9 billion.

The event convened 90+ speakers and moderators from the world's leading MICE sector companies, contributing to the more than 10,000 global thought leaders and experts who have participated as speakers at events across the Kingdom to date.

IMS speakers included an exceptional roster of global thought leaders who examined the future of the events industry, sustainable venue design, innovation, talent development, and the role of MICE in global economic progress. Among them were some of the kingdom's most influential voices in the sector, including:

H.R.H. Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, who emphasized the growing influence of esports mega-events;

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority;

Noha Kattan, Deputy Minister for National Partnerships and Development at the Ministry of Culture;

Mohammed Ahmed Al Robayan, Deputy Minister of Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology;

Khalid Alkhattaf, CEO, Saudi Investment, Promotion Agency (SIPA).

They were joined by senior leaders from Messe Frankfurt, MCH Group, Compexposium, Honegger, Terrapinn, RX Global, OVG, Messe München, Koelnmesse, Clarion Events, GL Events, UFI, ICCA, dmg events, Sela, AIPC, FT Live, World Football Summit, and other major international organizers, reflecting the summit's global impact and reach.

IMS25 successfully accelerated the Kingdom's global integration in the events sector through a wave of new partnerships and investments. Six major international organizers—Messe Frankfurt, Koelnmesse, MCH Group, Oak View Group (OVG), Comexposium, and Honegger announced plans to enter the Saudi market through a range of new initiatives and the opening of offices in Riyadh, signaling growing confidence in Saudi Arabia's rise as a world-class convening hub. Richard Attias & Associates (RAA) also announced their intention to publicly list on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) in 2026, further cementing their commitment to the Kingdom.

The summit also introduced major new event launches, including BAUMA Saudi Arabia by Messe München and MIPIM Arabia by RX Global, complemented by expanded partnerships with GL Events, Clarion, dmg events, and Koelnmesse. Further momentum came from six government MoUs spanning national development, water management, social research, and disability inclusion, alongside plans for a major multipurpose convention center in Jizan within the USD 2.9 billion Jaydana Waterfront Project.

Reflecting on the summit's conclusion, Hatim Alkahily, CEO of SCEGA, said: "By convening more than 3000 of the world's top thinkers and industry leaders, IMS25 has catalyzed new high-value partnerships between global players and highlighted the depth of expertise driving Saudi Arabia's business events sector. The partnerships, investments, and ideas shared over these two days will strengthen our infrastructure and empower Saudi talent, accelerating Vision 2030 and cementing Saudi Arabia's position as the world's host in a new global age of events."

The summit closed with forward-looking sessions on sustainability, innovation clusters, next-generation venue development, and a gala recognizing excellence across the global events industry.