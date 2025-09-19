Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Huawei Builds Reliable Data Centers for the AI Era

September 19, 2025 | 15:31
(0) user say
Huawei is advancing the next generation of data centers, focusing on quality and resilience to support global AI growth.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Connect 2025 kicked off in Shanghai. At the same time, Huawei Digital Power held the Data Center Infrastructure Summit, where more than 500 business leaders, technical experts, and ecosystem partners from the global data center industry gathered to explore new technologies and practices of green and low-carbon digital infrastructure in the era of industry intelligence. Huawei Digital Power also showcased its green and low-carbon all-scenario digital power solutions and success stories, working with the industry to build high-quality, secure, and reliable data centers in the AI era.

In his speech, Bob He, Vice President of Huawei Digital Power, emphasized that AI DCs are propelling infrastructure toward "computing factories" amid the explosive growth of AI computing power. Efficient and reliable power transmission from grids to chips requires simplifying conversion links and driving innovation in power supply architecture. Thermal management can benefit from a hybrid architecture with adjustable air-liquid ratio to adapt to dynamic AI service requirements. To meet the demands of the AI era, future infrastructure must be built with AI readiness in mind, turning the unpredictability of traditional data center engineering into productized and prefabricated AI DC solutions. Huawei will intensify R&D investment in power supply, thermal management, and infrastructure. Additionally, Huawei provides high-quality products and solutions to boost the construction of reliable, agile, and sustainable AI DCs, and work with the industry to thrive in the golden era of intelligent computing.

Steve Kim, President of Data Center Facility & Critical Power Marketing, Sales and Services, Huawei Digital Power, said at the summit that AI foundation models expedite intelligent transformation of industries and propel the explosion of global GW-scale clusters. The scale of new AI DCs is expected to reach 112 GW in the next five years, predicted by authoritative organizations. In response to the challenges in terms of safety, delivery, IT evolution, and energy consumption in the intelligent computing era, Huawei proposes AI DC construction guideline RAS.

Based on continuous innovations in technology and architecture, Huawei provides comprehensive AI DC solutions featuring all-scenario reference design, highly reliable products & solutions, global ecosystem, and full-lifecycle services, building reliable, agile, and sustainable intelligent computing infrastructure and empowering customers to seize the immense opportunities of the AI era.

During the event, Huawei released the AIDC Facility Reference Design White Paper, which delivers systematic guidance for the standardized design and construction of AI DCs. The White Paper provides an in-depth analysis of challenges faced by high-density cabinets in AI DCs in terms of cooling, power supply and distribution, floor height, and load-bearing capacity, and offers design suggestions across four key dimensions of architectural structure, power supply and distribution, cooling, and integrated cabling, providing multiple reference design solutions for AI DCs based on different power densities.

At the event, Digital Power demonstrated innovative green and low-carbon solutions with a focus on efficient power consumption, electrification, and low-carbon power generation.

With ongoing improvements in computing infrastructure and rapid progress in model deep reasoning and multi-model fusion technologies, application scenarios and value of AI are shifting from quantitative growth to qualitative transformation. By continuously investing in innovation and integrating digital and power electronics technologies, Huawei Digital Power aims to build a robust foundation for intelligent computing that enables more computing power from each watt and foster industry-wide collaboration to build a better, greener future.

By PR Newswire

Huawei Digital Power

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
huawei Huawei Connect 2025

Related Contents

Huawei salon sells Chinese games to Europe

Huawei salon sells Chinese games to Europe

Huawei Named Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant

Huawei Named Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant

Huawei Launches Global Alliance to Advance Education & Healthcare

Huawei Launches Global Alliance to Advance Education & Healthcare

Huawei storage named a top cybersecure NAS solution

Huawei storage named a top cybersecure NAS solution

China's 5G-A users top 10 million amid Huawei's AI push

China's 5G-A users top 10 million amid Huawei's AI push

Huawei, APAC partners spotlight smart living at HDC 2025

Huawei, APAC partners spotlight smart living at HDC 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

LabConnect Appoints Bill Finger as SVP of Global Services

LabConnect Appoints Bill Finger as SVP of Global Services

Milesight and Vemco Partner to Redefine Space Intelligence

Milesight and Vemco Partner to Redefine Space Intelligence

Insta360 Wins Emmy® for 360 Camera Innovation

Insta360 Wins Emmy® for 360 Camera Innovation

Teatro Colón Hosts Year of Culture Concert

Teatro Colón Hosts Year of Culture Concert

Stevie Awards Announce Finalists in Women in Business 2025

Stevie Awards Announce Finalists in Women in Business 2025

RuggON Unveils Rugged Mining Solutions at AIMEX 2025

RuggON Unveils Rugged Mining Solutions at AIMEX 2025

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam’s ozone protection drive delivers major climate gains

Vietnam’s ozone protection drive delivers major climate gains

Thai Nguyen to host first Party Congress since merger with Bac Kan

Thai Nguyen to host first Party Congress since merger with Bac Kan

ITL’s Simon Thuc honoured among Vietnam’s top HR Leaders

ITL’s Simon Thuc honoured among Vietnam’s top HR Leaders

LabConnect Appoints Bill Finger as SVP of Global Services

LabConnect Appoints Bill Finger as SVP of Global Services

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020