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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HeyMax and yuu Rewards Club expand partnership enabling points-to-miles conversion in Singapore

June 09, 2026 | 11:52
(0) user say
HeyMax has announced an expansion of its partnership with yuu Rewards Club, one of Singapore's largest multi-brand loyalty programs, enabling yuu members to convert points to Max Miles on the AI-powered travel rewards platform.

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HeyMax, the leading AI-powered loyalty and travel rewards platform, today announced an expansion of its partnership with yuu Rewards Club, one of Singapore's largest multi-brand loyalty programs. Under the enhanced arrangement, yuu Rewards Club members can now convert yuu Points to Max Miles at a ratio of 3.6:1, allowing them to earn up to 10 miles per dollar (MPD).

The expansion builds on an existing relationship in which HeyMax users can already convert Max Miles to yuu Points at a ratio of 1:3. With the addition of Max Miles as a redemption option, yuu members can now access HeyMax's curated portfolio of more than 20 leading global airline and hotel loyalty programs, enabling them to redeem award flights and hotel stays. This broad network makes Max Miles one of the most versatile reward currencies available.

"At HeyMax, our mission has always been to make aspirational travel more accessible to everyone," said Joe Lu, Co-Founder and CEO of HeyMax. "Partnering with yuu Rewards Club is a natural next step. For the first time, yuu members can convert their everyday points into a reward currency that opens the door to a whole world of travel opportunities. That is the kind of freedom we want to give to every consumer."

yuu Rewards Club is one of Singapore's most widely used loyalty ecosystems, with Members earning points at supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and other lifestyle touchpoints. The new Max Miles conversion feature means those accumulated points can now serve a dual purpose: rewarding everyday spending while helping members achieve their travel aspirations through one of the region's most flexible miles currencies.

"yuu Rewards Club is committed to delivering ever-greater value to our members," said Lee Yik Hun, Head of Commercial at yuu Rewards Club. "With leisure travel increasingly becoming a priority for Singapore residents, this expanded partnership with HeyMax gives yuu Members greater flexibility to convert their points into flights or hotel stays, extending the benefits of everyday spending into overseas travel."

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for HeyMax, which recently inaugurated its global headquarters in Singapore following a US$11 million Series A funding round. The company is also actively expanding its network of loyalty and travel partners across the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information, please visit www.heymax.ai.

By PR Newswire

HeyMax

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TagTag:
HeyMax loyalty and travel rewards partnership expansion points conversion

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