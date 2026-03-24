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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hankook supplies tires for Madrid Formula E race

March 24, 2026 | 13:10
(0) user say
The South Korean tire manufacturer provided its iON Race products for the electric racing series event in the Spanish capital.

MADRID, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (hereafter Hankook), the exclusive tire supplier to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, equipped all teams as Formula E staged the 2026 CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix at the historic Circuito del Jarama. The race unfolded as a strategically complex contest shaped by Pit Boost, revised Attack Mode, and the demands of the championship's longest circuit.

Round 6 of Season 12 unfolded over 23 laps of the 3.934 km Jarama circuit, where fast-flowing corners and plenty of elevation changes placed a premium on energy management and strategic execution. The first single-header use of PIT BOOST, alongside a revised ATTACK MODE, added an additional strategic dimension for teams.

António Félix Da Costa led Jaguar TCS Racing to victory at the inaugural Madrid E-Prix, securing a 1–2 finish ahead of teammate Mitch Evans, while Pascal Wehrlein completed the podium for Porsche Formula E Team. Strategy and energy management played a key role across the 23-lap race.

Throughout the race, Hankook supplied all teams with its iON Race tire, which delivered stable grip and controlled thermal performance as track conditions evolved across the weekend. Jarama's fast directional changes and sustained cornering loads demanded predictable warm-up characteristics and consistent traction over the full race distance. Despite limited historical race data at the venue, the tire's balanced performance window enabled teams to commit to their PIT BOOST and ATTACK MODE strategies with confidence.

"The Madrid E-Prix offered a valuable opportunity to see how teams adapted their strategy on Formula E's longest circuit," said Manfred Sandbichler, Senior Director of Hankook Motorsport. "With PIT BOOST and a revised ATTACK MODE influencing race dynamics, tire consistency was an important factor as teams managed energy and race pace across the 23-lap distance. Insights from Jarama will contribute to our ongoing collaboration with the championship as the season continues."

With Round 6 completed in Madrid, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship now turns to Rounds 7 and 8 in Berlin, where teams will face a contrasting challenge on the championship's established Tempelhof circuit.

By PR Newswire

Hankook Tire & Technology

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TagTag:
Hankook Madrid Formula E race

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