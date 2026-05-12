AnySearch launches search infrastructure for AI agents

HONG KONG, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI agents rapidly evolve from experimental tools into productivity systems, AnySearch, a next-generation AI search product purpose-built for AI agents and enterprise AI systems, has officially launched, offering AI agents unified access to high-quality information.

Unlike traditional search engines or AI search products built primarily around public web content, AnySearch is founded on a fundamentally different premise: much of the information most valuable to AI agents is not publicly searchable.

A significant portion of high-value data does not reside on the open web, but within authenticated professional systems such as industry databases, real-time financial terminals, code repositories, academic platforms, and structured API services. As AI agents begin handling increasingly sophisticated tasks — including research and analysis, software development, and security audits — efficiently connecting to and accessing high-quality, fragmented data across multiple sources has become a key challenge for the next stage of AI application development.

The AnySearch team said, "Traditional search engines can only access a small fraction of the internet. But AI agents need far more than webpages — they require secure, reliable, structured, and real-time information that can support reliable reasoning and execution."

To address this challenge, AnySearch aggregates extensive vertical data sources spanning finance, legal, academic research, cybersecurity, energy, and corporate intelligence, among other specialized domains. Through a single unified API, AI agents can directly retrieve accurate, structured results without requiring developers to manage dozens of disparate data interfaces. AnySearch natively supports Skill, MCP, and API connectivity, enabling seamless integration into AI agents, enterprise systems, and automated workflows.

The product is now available across multiple developer ecosystems, including GitHub, skills.sh, ClawHub, SkillHub, and Glama, with users currently receiving 1,000 free API calls per day.

As momentum in the AI search space continues to build, AnySearch is pursuing a distinct path from traditional search engines such as Google, focusing on high-precision, structured search capabilities purpose-built for AI agents.

According to internal benchmark evaluations across Frames, FreshQA, and WebWalkerQA, AnySearch delivered stronger results than public-web-based AI search products in both answer accuracy and execution efficiency. In complex real-world scenarios — including code retrieval, security analysis, real-time business decision-making, and industry research — agents integrated with AnySearch also demonstrated stronger capabilities in information seeking and task completion. Rather than sifting through vast amounts of unstructured web content, AnySearch intelligently routes queries to the most relevant specialized data sources and returns accurate, concise, and execution-ready results.

A growing number of industry observers believe AI is fundamentally reshaping the underlying logic of search. For decades, search engines have focused on helping people access webpages and information. As AI agents become more active across the digital ecosystem, the next generation of search infrastructure will focus on enabling AI systems to better understand the world and autonomously complete tasks.

From this perspective, AnySearch is not positioning itself as just another AI search product, but as a new form of infrastructure for the AI era.

Learn more about AnySearch:

Website: https://www.anysearch.com/

Github: https://github.com/anysearch-ai