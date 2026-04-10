Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GenScript and Mimulus partner on DNA data storage

April 10, 2026 | 14:38
(0) user say
The biotechnology services company and data storage startup formed an alliance to commercialize genetic material-based information archiving for AI applications.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation, the world's leading provider of CMOS-based DNA synthesis technologies, and Mimulus Corp, the pioneer in Molecular Archive Technology™, today announced a strategic collaboration to industrialize DNA-based data storage, a technology poised to transform how the world preserves data in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

As the AI-driven surge in global data creation accelerates exponentially, existing archival storage systems built on magnetic tape and hard drives are reaching their economic and environmental limits. The strategic partnership between GenScript and Mimulus aims to address this challenge by architecting the world's first molecular archival storage that requires no electricity to preserve data once encoded into DNA and can store massive volumes of information for centuries.

Under the agreement, GenScript will industrialize high‑throughput DNA synthesis at scale, targeting a leap from millions to billions of oligonucleotides synthesized in parallel on a single chip. Building on its highly-validated manufacturing platform, currently capable of synthesizing 8 million oligonucleotides in parallel on a single chip, GenScript will deliver the scale, reproducibility, and validation required to make emerging applications like molecular data storage commercially viable. While the DNA technology landscape remains fragmented across writing, reading, and storage, GenScript brings capabilities across key parts of the DNA data storage value chain, including synthesis, sequencing-related technologies, and platform development. Combined with Mimulus' proprietary Molecular Archive Technology™, this capability enables molecular data storage to transition from laboratory innovation to commercially scalable infrastructure.

"When a new category emerges, the winners are built on infrastructure," said Sherry Shao, Rotating CEO of GenScript Biotech Corporation. "At GenScript, we believe in Scripting Possibilities - turning what was once theoretical into scalable reality. DNA-based data storage will only become a viable real-world infrastructure when synthesis can be delivered at extraordinary throughput, quality, and cost. We are building that industrial foundation to transform molecular storage from being 'scientific promise' into 'global reality'."

Mimulus Glacier Data Storage Card is replacing decaying magnetic infrastructure. By combining GenScript's proven industrial-scale synthesis engine with Mimulus's molecular transcoding architecture, this credit-card-sized device creates a completely off-stack and off-grid physical vault. The collaboration seeks to dramatically accelerate the cost curve of DNA-based storage and unlock economically viable archival systems for global cloud and AI workloads.

"Trying to solve a pressing 21st-century AI data problem with mid-century magnetic tape is a bit like trying to launch a rocket with a steam engine," said Todd R. Nelson, Ph.D., Founder and Chairman of Mimulus Corp. "But this isn't just about building a better storage device; it's about liquidating an operational liability to fuel the AI revolution. By combining our proprietary architecture with GenScript's unparalleled manufacturing scale, we are printing power permits. We are handing hyperscalers the exact megawatts they need to turn on their AI supercomputers today, unlocking a trillion-dollar flywheel that reshapes the economics of the cloud."

For more information: www.genscript.com

By PR Newswire

GenScript Biotech Corporation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
GenScript Mimulus DNA data storage

Related Contents

GenScript reports strong fiscal 2025 results from platform strategy

GenScript reports strong fiscal 2025 results from platform strategy

GenScript Earns ‘AA’ MSCI ESG Rating

GenScript Earns ‘AA’ MSCI ESG Rating

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

OKX Ventures and HashKey invest in Vietnam crypto exchange CAEX

OKX Ventures and HashKey invest in Vietnam crypto exchange CAEX

FPT and CAC Holdings announce new joint venture in Japan

FPT and CAC Holdings announce new joint venture in Japan

Bangkok unveils Kudthai cultural showcase in Songwat district

Bangkok unveils Kudthai cultural showcase in Songwat district

UK partners with ASEAN to boost creative economy

UK partners with ASEAN to boost creative economy

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020