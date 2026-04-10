GenScript and Mimulus partner on DNA data storage

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation, the world's leading provider of CMOS-based DNA synthesis technologies, and Mimulus Corp, the pioneer in Molecular Archive Technology™, today announced a strategic collaboration to industrialize DNA-based data storage, a technology poised to transform how the world preserves data in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

As the AI-driven surge in global data creation accelerates exponentially, existing archival storage systems built on magnetic tape and hard drives are reaching their economic and environmental limits. The strategic partnership between GenScript and Mimulus aims to address this challenge by architecting the world's first molecular archival storage that requires no electricity to preserve data once encoded into DNA and can store massive volumes of information for centuries.

Under the agreement, GenScript will industrialize high‑throughput DNA synthesis at scale, targeting a leap from millions to billions of oligonucleotides synthesized in parallel on a single chip. Building on its highly-validated manufacturing platform, currently capable of synthesizing 8 million oligonucleotides in parallel on a single chip, GenScript will deliver the scale, reproducibility, and validation required to make emerging applications like molecular data storage commercially viable. While the DNA technology landscape remains fragmented across writing, reading, and storage, GenScript brings capabilities across key parts of the DNA data storage value chain, including synthesis, sequencing-related technologies, and platform development. Combined with Mimulus' proprietary Molecular Archive Technology™, this capability enables molecular data storage to transition from laboratory innovation to commercially scalable infrastructure.

"When a new category emerges, the winners are built on infrastructure," said Sherry Shao, Rotating CEO of GenScript Biotech Corporation. "At GenScript, we believe in Scripting Possibilities - turning what was once theoretical into scalable reality. DNA-based data storage will only become a viable real-world infrastructure when synthesis can be delivered at extraordinary throughput, quality, and cost. We are building that industrial foundation to transform molecular storage from being 'scientific promise' into 'global reality'."

Mimulus Glacier Data Storage Card is replacing decaying magnetic infrastructure. By combining GenScript's proven industrial-scale synthesis engine with Mimulus's molecular transcoding architecture, this credit-card-sized device creates a completely off-stack and off-grid physical vault. The collaboration seeks to dramatically accelerate the cost curve of DNA-based storage and unlock economically viable archival systems for global cloud and AI workloads.

"Trying to solve a pressing 21st-century AI data problem with mid-century magnetic tape is a bit like trying to launch a rocket with a steam engine," said Todd R. Nelson, Ph.D., Founder and Chairman of Mimulus Corp. "But this isn't just about building a better storage device; it's about liquidating an operational liability to fuel the AI revolution. By combining our proprietary architecture with GenScript's unparalleled manufacturing scale, we are printing power permits. We are handing hyperscalers the exact megawatts they need to turn on their AI supercomputers today, unlocking a trillion-dollar flywheel that reshapes the economics of the cloud."

For more information: www.genscript.com