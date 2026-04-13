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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GeeLark saves social media teams 120 hours monthly

April 13, 2026 | 09:33
(0) user say
The cloud phone platform enabled marketing departments to eliminate physical device infrastructure for multi-account management achieving substantial time savings.

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeLark, a provider of cloud phone solutions for social media teams, today announced new automation capabilities that reduce account management time by over 70%, enabling teams to save more than 120 hours per month.

Eliminating the Hidden Cost of Device Farms

As social media operations scale, many teams rely on physical device farms to manage multiple accounts—requiring constant handling of smartphones, cables, SIM cards, and battery maintenance.

"We were playing USB-Jenga at midnight just to keep our accounts alive," said an SMM team lead. "Before GeeLark, we spent 7.5 hours a day managing just nine devices. We weren't marketers—we were hardware technicians."

From 7.5 Hours to 2.1 Hours Per Day

GeeLark's latest product update introduces integrated Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and a Synchronizer tool, allowing teams to replace manual workflows with automated operations in cloud-based Android environments.

Tasks that previously required hours can now be completed in minutes, including:

  • Device management → fully cloud-based, no physical maintenance
  • Content posting → synchronized across accounts in minutes
  • Account warming → automated through RPA workflows

These improvements reduce daily workload from 7.5 hours to 2.1 hours, saving teams more than 30 hours per week.

Supporting Scalable Growth

The efficiency gains are enabling new levels of operational scale.

"GeeLark didn't just improve our workflow—it became the foundation of our business," said Roman, founder of ProReddit. "Our team of 25 now manages nearly 900 accounts with a 95% survival rate. Without this infrastructure, scaling would not be possible."

In another case, an e-commerce operator reduced TikTok ad testing cycles across five regions from three days to four hours, enabling faster iteration and increased campaign output.

Automation Becomes Essential

As platforms strengthen anti-abuse detection, automation is becoming a requirement rather than an option for teams managing multiple accounts.

GeeLark provides real Android environments that replicate native device behavior, allowing users to scale operations while reducing detection risks. The company reports a 64% reduction in soft flags compared to manual device management approaches.

https://www.geelark.com/

By PR Newswire

GeeLark

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
GeeLark social media

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