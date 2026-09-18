Fotor Agent launches motion graphics workflow tool

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fotor, a leading AI Vibe Marketing Platform serving more than 800 million users worldwide, today announced the launch of Fotor Agent, an AI-powered production system designed to transform how videos are created.

With Fotor Agent, users can create complete, production-ready videos and 4K motion graphics—all fully editable through natural-language prompts. Starting with a brief or raw source materials, the agent understands creative intent, manages long-horizon logical reasoning and planning, generates supporting assets, organizes scenes, and automatically assembles everything onto a multi-track timeline—giving creators total control to refine every detail.

From AI Generation to AI Production

While generating individual clips with AI video models has become virtually effortless, a major industry bottleneck in video production remains: seamlessly orchestrating these fragmented assets—along with music, voiceovers, motion graphics, and subtitles—into a cohesive, release-ready long-form narrative.

Today's standard video production pipeline remains notoriously fragmented across a wide array of software. Creators must write scripts, map out storyboards, generate video clips, produce subtitles, synthesize voiceovers, source background tracks, and design custom transitions—all across separate tools. Advanced motion graphics often demand specialized software like Adobe After Effects. Then, bringing dozens or even hundreds of disparate media assets together in a video editor like Premiere Pro or CapCut for manual assembly requires constant context-switching between disconnected apps, consuming an immense amount of time, creative energy, and resources.

Fotor Agent bridges this critical gap through its advanced long-horizon reasoning and planning capabilities. Built for end-to-end production, the agent transforms raw creative vision into fully assembled, production-ready narrative videos within a single, unified environment.

Intent-Driven Narrative & Coordinated Generation: Translates creative intent into comprehensive scripts and storyboards—automatically structuring long-form narrative arcs with dramatic pacing—while dynamically orchestrating all media components to guarantee complete character, product, and visual consistency.

Automated Multi-Track Assembly: The engine instantly populates and aligns all generated assets onto independent, dedicated tracks. Guided by your initial input, it automatically calculates precise layout, timing, and layering across the entire timeline, delivering a complete edit in a single pass without human intervention.

In short: Creators bring the imagination—Fotor Agent handles complete video production inside a single system, eliminating the need for fragmented tools. Whether you're producing brand campaigns, social ads, product demos, science explainers, data visualizations, corporate reports, or dynamic motion graphic promos, the Agent delivers complete, high-quality, production-ready videos.

Create After Effects-level Precision Motion Graphics

Motion graphics are indispensable to modern visual communications—powering everything from high-impact product demos and corporate reporting to scientific explainers and social campaigns. Yet, achieving After Effects-level motion design has long required specialized software, steep technical barriers, and tedious production cycles.

Fotor Agent reimagines motion graphics production with chat-driven workflows. Creators can simply describe their ideas to instantly produce AE-grade 4K animated infographics—translating raw information like charts, line graphs, data cards, key metrics, and process diagrams with pixel-perfect text accuracy. By automating complex motion design, the Agent cuts production time and costs by two orders of magnitude.

Conventional AI video models bake motion graphics directly into uneditable pixel streams, locking visual layers and timing into static video files where any late-stage modification requires a costly full regeneration. In contrast, Fotor Agent keeps graphic elements fully parametric. Text, brand colors, charts, visual layers, animation pacing, and element positions remain live and fully interactive on the preview canvas.

Editable Projects: Designed for Total Post-Production

Conventional AI video generators output flattened video files—where even a minor tweak to a specific region or element forces a time-consuming full-project regeneration. Fotor Agent transforms this process by delivering a fully transparent, multi-track editable project. While the AI Agent handles macro narrative structure and orchestration, the built-in editor gives you flexible element-level post-production control.

Complete Non-Destructive Editing Suite:

Decoupled multi-track Timeline: Video, voiceovers, music, sound effects, subtitles, and motion graphics are organized into dedicated tracks. Creators can select specific clips or assets on the timeline for localized manual editing, or attach them in chat for precise, conversational prompt adjustments with the Agent.

Editable Motion Graphics: Empowering creators with granular control over visual elements right on the video canvas. Instead of forcing full scene re-renders for minor updates, creators can directly select and fine-tune motion graphics on the spot—revising text content, adjusting font sizes, customizing color palettes, tweaking line thickness, repositioning elements or reordering flowchart steps through intuitive parameter controls.

Semantic-Level Intelligent Video Editing

Fotor Agent intelligently analyzes video content to grasp your creative vision and key messaging, automatically transforming long-form videos into high-impact highlights. Guided by smart video editing algorithms, it pinpoints peak moments, strips out filler and bloopers, inserts context-aware B-roll, and auto-completes subtitles, background music, and smooth transitions.

Taking editing a step further, the engine intelligently pairs standard video footage with dynamic Motion Graphics and high-end typography. By automatically matching visual styles, layouts, and pacing to your video's context, it effortlessly elevates ordinary raw footage into sophisticated, professional-grade visual content.

Radical Cost Reduction and Unmatched Production Efficiency

By unifying long-horizon planning, asset generation, motion design, and editing into a single automated workspace, Fotor Agent dramatically slashes production costs and accelerates delivery. What once took marketing teams 3 to 5 days across the entire end-to-end video production pipeline—from initial creative briefing and scripting to asset generation, timeline assembly, final packaging, and adjusting—is now compressed into under 1 hour for 2-minute video, enabling rapid content scaling, low-cost A/B testing, and effortless global campaign rollouts.

End-to-End Automated Orchestration: Instead of manually stitching together fragmented tools and assets, the Agent automatically coordinates narrative design, asset generation, and timeline assembly in a single pass—eliminating the friction of traditional manual workflows and saving significant time.

Non-Destructive Iteration: Continuous revision and editing remain a critical bottleneck in traditional video workflows. Fotor Agent eliminates costly full-project regenerations by allowing precise, element-level adjustments directly on the multi-track timeline and canvas—drastically slashing iteration costs.

Exponential Savings in Motion Graphics: The cost impact is especially striking in high-end motion design. According to Fotor's internal benchmarks, the Agent cuts MG production costs to 1/200th of traditional After Effects workflows while boosting generation and editing speed 50-fold. Crucially, because elements stay fully parametric, you can edit text, layout, or animation timing on the fly—without paying for extra renders.

New Foundation for AI-Powered Visual Creation

"Professional visual capability should be accessible to everyone," said Tony Duan, Founder and CEO of Fotor. "Fotor Agent bridges the gap between raw AI output and real-world execution, marking the shift from generating individual assets to completing the entire production process."

Integrated into Fotor's AI Vibe Marketing workflow, Fotor Agent extends the platform from image and design creation to end-to-end, fully editable video production.

Fotor Agent is available at www.fotor.com/agent/.