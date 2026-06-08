MELBOURNE, Australia, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centelon announced that Finnate, its enterprise automation platform for financial services, has been officially listed on the PathFin.ai Knowledge Hub — the primary AI solution registry under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Pathfinder Programme. The listing follows a structured independent review and verification process assessing Finnate's submitted materials, technical capabilities, and real-world deployment performance in regulated financial environments.

The MAS Pathfinder Programme is designed to accelerate safe and responsible AI adoption across financial institutions in the Asia-Pacific region. Inclusion in the PathFin.ai registry requires vendors to pass a multi-stage vetting process encompassing technical architecture reviews, production case study analysis, and direct verification with existing enterprise clients.

What the Review Examined

The review focused on three operational domains where AI-driven automation carries high regulatory risk:

Lending and credit decisioning — underwriting velocity, risk transparency, and deterministic audit trail integrity for regulatory reporting

Digital customer onboarding — end-to-end compliance across identity verification, KYC, and secure data handling

Document intelligence and workflow automation — extraction, validation, and transformation of unstructured data into governed back-office workflows

Across all three domains, Finnate demonstrated the ability to reduce manual back-office overhead by up to 70% while maintaining full audit traceability — a key requirement for institutions operating under APRA, RBNZ, and equivalent Pacific and Southeast Asian regulatory frameworks.

Why This Listing Matters for Financial Institutions

For compliance officers and technology leaders evaluating AI vendors, PathFin.ai registry status provides a reference point for independent third-party review rather than solely self-reported capability claims. Financial institutions operating in ANZ, Pacific Island markets, and Southeast Asia can reference the listing when conducting internal AI governance due diligence on Centelon's platform.

The Pathfinder Programme review process also considered Finnate's architectural approach to Responsible AI — specifically its use of deterministic processing logic alongside generative AI models to ensure predictable, auditable outputs in regulated workflows.

"For C-suite executives and board directors, this listing is a signal of operational trust," said Ajit Stephen, Group CEO, Centelon. "It demonstrates that Finnate offers a governance-aligned framework for institutions that need to adopt AI with confidence — legally, safely, and at scale."

What Comes Next

Following the review engagement, Centelon will participate in upcoming PathFin.ai knowledge-sharing initiatives and industry webinar series, contributing to cross-industry frameworks for responsible AI deployment in financial services.

The PathFin.ai Knowledge Hub is publicly accessible at https://pathfin.ai.