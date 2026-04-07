Finmo appoints Matt Poblocki as general counsel

SINGAPORE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finmo today announced the appointment of Matt Poblocki as General Counsel, reinforcing its regulatory and legal foundations as it scales its treasury management platform with embedded global payments across key international markets.



The appointment comes as Finmo expands its licensed footprint across key financial hubs, including recent milestones in the UK and Dubai, while continuing to scale its treasury management platform with embedded global payments.

At Finmo, Matt will focus on scaling Finmo's global financial infrastructure and enabling its expansion across new markets, including the company's existing regulated product suite and continued expansion across Singapore, Australia, the UK, and North America.

Matt brings nearly two decades of experience at the intersection of fintech, regulation, and commercial strategy. He most recently served as General Manager of Binance across Australia and New Zealand. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at PayPal, eBay and was instrumental in designing Afterpay's APAC operations as its first regional hire.



"Matt's appointment reflects Finmo's current trajectory." said David Hanna, Chief Executive Officer at Finmo. "As we grow, building trusted financial infrastructure isn't just about meeting regulatory requirements; it's about creating the foundations that allow CFOs to operate with clarity, and control. Matt brings a rare combination of regulatory expertise, commercial leadership, and experience scaling fintech platforms, which will be critical as we continue to expand."

"What stood out to me about Finmo is the ambition to redefine how finance teams operate, moving from fragmented systems to connected, real-time intelligence." said Matt Poblocki, General Counsel at Finmo. "Finmo sits at the intersection of payments, treasury, and real-time financial intelligence — and scaling that in regulated markets requires both strong foundations and a clear path to execution. My focus is on enabling the business to move quickly and confidently, while building the frameworks that support long-term, global growth."

For more details, visit: https://finmo.net