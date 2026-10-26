Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FAWCAR launches five SUV models to enter Italian automotive market

October 26, 2026 | 11:34
(0) user say
Chinese vehicle manufacturer FAWCAR hosted an official launch event in Milan on 20 October, introducing five SUV models to mark its Italian retail entry.

MILAN, ITALY – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 October 2026 – On October 20, 2026, FAWCAR held a new-model launch event in Milan, officially announcing its entry into the Italian market. Five SUV models were launched simultaneously, with official prices ranging from €26,998.00 to €38,998.00. FAWCAR Chairman Liu Zhongchen; Yang Xiaofeng, FAWCAR Vice President and Chairman of FAWCAR International Co., Ltd.; local partners, media representatives and vehicle owners attended the event to witness this milestone moment.

插入在第一段之后

Deepening Local Demand, Precisely Adapting Products

FAWCAR Chairman Liu Zhongchen said Italy is one of Europe's most promising core automotive markets, and FAWCAR highly values its uniqueness and potential. To meet diversified local mobility needs, FAWCAR introduced two product matrices—BESTUNE and JOYEE—with five SUVs covering ICE, BEV and PHEV.

The ICE lineup covers diverse needs: BESTUNE T77, compact and practical, suits urban commuting and daily family use; BESTUNE T90, with generous space, meets long-distance family trips and intercity travel; BESTUNE B70S, with sporty styling and robust power, targets young buyers who value handling and design.

The new-energy models offer varied urban and long-distance solutions: JOYEE S04, a battery-electric SUV for urban commuting, leverages restricted-zone access and low energy consumption to address urban mobility pain points; JOYEE S08, a plug-in hybrid SUV with long range and strong power, handles mountain terrain and serves all-scenario family journeys.

Building a Professional Sales and Service Network

Local strategic partner BENTU-CHINACAR aims to build a nationwide, robust and professional sales and service network. By 2026, it plans 70 sales outlets and 100 service outlets; by 2027, 110 and 160; and by 2028, 130 and 180. All dealers and franchised stores will provide after-sales support. A central warehouse plus a Prato auxiliary warehouse will ensure efficient parts supply, bridging the last mile of service and supporting long-term worry-free use.

FAW has developed over 70 years, with cumulative production and sales exceeding 65 million vehicles. This launch marks FAWCAR's official rooting in Italy. In the future, FAWCAR will work with local partners to continuously expand its sales and service network and empower every user with high-quality mobility solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By FAWCAR

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FAWCAR Five SUV models Italy

Related Contents

FAWCAR launches five SUV electric vehicle lineup in Milan

FAWCAR launches five SUV electric vehicle lineup in Milan

Vietnam emerges as strategic hub for premium beverage growth

Vietnam emerges as strategic hub for premium beverage growth

Vietnam strengthens sci-tech ties with international partners

Vietnam strengthens sci-tech ties with international partners

Italy and Vietnam seek stronger economic and trade cooperation

Italy and Vietnam seek stronger economic and trade cooperation

ITA and OpportunItaly help Italian companies access Vietnam market

ITA and OpportunItaly help Italian companies access Vietnam market

Piaggio Vietnam participates in ASEAN-Italy economic summit

Piaggio Vietnam participates in ASEAN-Italy economic summit

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Cushman Wakefield wins top honors at RICS Hong Kong Awards

Cushman Wakefield wins top honors at RICS Hong Kong Awards

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cushman Wakefield wins top honors at RICS Hong Kong Awards

Cushman Wakefield wins top honors at RICS Hong Kong Awards

FAWCAR launches five SUV models to enter Italian automotive market

FAWCAR launches five SUV models to enter Italian automotive market

BloodCounts launches healthcare project utilizing artificial intelligence for blood tests

BloodCounts launches healthcare project utilizing artificial intelligence for blood tests

Agoda expands Bangkok workforce to 4500 global employee milestone

Agoda expands Bangkok workforce to 4500 global employee milestone

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020