Fasoo and Konsilix form enterprise AI joint venture Symbologic

BETHESDA, Md., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the RSAC 2026 Conference, Fasoo (KOSDAQ: 150900) today announced that its US subsidiary, Fasoo, Inc. has entered into an agreement in principle with Konsilix to combine their businesses and form a new company, Symbologic. The companies expect to finalize definitive agreements and complete the transaction by the end of April, subject to customary closing conditions.

As organizations accelerate generative AI adoption, they face two growing challenges: managing risks related to data exposure, regulatory compliance, and unsanctioned "shadow AI" tools, while also overcoming limited internal experience and specialized talent needed to advance AI transformation.

Symbologic combines the complementary strengths of Fasoo and Konsilix to address these challenges for enterprise and middle-market organizations. By bringing together Fasoo's expertise in enterprise data security and lifecycle management with Konsilix's secure, data-in-place conversational AI platform and consulting capabilities, the company enables organizations to both manage security and governance risks and overcome gaps in internal experience and specialized talent. This approach allows organizations to deploy and scale enterprise AI using trusted internal data without exposing sensitive information, while leveraging Symbologic's AI expertise and implementation capabilities to overcome gaps in internal resources.

"As AI transformation becomes central to sustained growth and competitiveness, organizations must be ready to securely adopt AI and operate agentic applications," said Kyugon Cho, CEO of Fasoo. "By combining Fasoo's expertise in AI, data, and security with Konsilix's AI solutions and consulting capabilities, Symbologic delivers business-ready agentic AI applications alongside AI data and governance infrastructure."

"Corporate leaders are cautious of AI due to unpredictable results and the requirement to upload sensitive data. Symbologic solves this by uniting Konsilix's Intent Router and Data-in-Place architecture with Fasoo's zero-trust security, delivering a knowledgeable colleague that ensures analytic accuracy using only your data for risk-free ROI," said Rob Marano, CEO of Konsilix and Symbologic.

Symbologic represents the next step in our broader strategy to support secure AI adoption by combining advanced data security, governance, and enterprise AI capabilities.

Visit https://www.konsilix.com.