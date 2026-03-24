Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fasoo and Konsilix form enterprise AI joint venture Symbologic

March 24, 2026 | 13:04
(0) user say
The data security and consulting firms merged operations to create a company focused on artificial intelligence solutions for corporate clients.

BETHESDA, Md., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the RSAC 2026 Conference, Fasoo (KOSDAQ: 150900) today announced that its US subsidiary, Fasoo, Inc. has entered into an agreement in principle with Konsilix to combine their businesses and form a new company, Symbologic. The companies expect to finalize definitive agreements and complete the transaction by the end of April, subject to customary closing conditions.

As organizations accelerate generative AI adoption, they face two growing challenges: managing risks related to data exposure, regulatory compliance, and unsanctioned "shadow AI" tools, while also overcoming limited internal experience and specialized talent needed to advance AI transformation.

Symbologic combines the complementary strengths of Fasoo and Konsilix to address these challenges for enterprise and middle-market organizations. By bringing together Fasoo's expertise in enterprise data security and lifecycle management with Konsilix's secure, data-in-place conversational AI platform and consulting capabilities, the company enables organizations to both manage security and governance risks and overcome gaps in internal experience and specialized talent. This approach allows organizations to deploy and scale enterprise AI using trusted internal data without exposing sensitive information, while leveraging Symbologic's AI expertise and implementation capabilities to overcome gaps in internal resources.

"As AI transformation becomes central to sustained growth and competitiveness, organizations must be ready to securely adopt AI and operate agentic applications," said Kyugon Cho, CEO of Fasoo. "By combining Fasoo's expertise in AI, data, and security with Konsilix's AI solutions and consulting capabilities, Symbologic delivers business-ready agentic AI applications alongside AI data and governance infrastructure."

"Corporate leaders are cautious of AI due to unpredictable results and the requirement to upload sensitive data. Symbologic solves this by uniting Konsilix's Intent Router and Data-in-Place architecture with Fasoo's zero-trust security, delivering a knowledgeable colleague that ensures analytic accuracy using only your data for risk-free ROI," said Rob Marano, CEO of Konsilix and Symbologic.

Symbologic represents the next step in our broader strategy to support secure AI adoption by combining advanced data security, governance, and enterprise AI capabilities.

Visit https://www.konsilix.com.

By PR Newswire

Fasoo

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Fasoo Konsilix Symbologic

Related Contents

Fasoo Combats Shadow Vulnerabilities and Delivers Full Data Visibility with Advanced DSPM Solutions

Fasoo Combats Shadow Vulnerabilities and Delivers Full Data Visibility with Advanced DSPM Solutions

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Guangzhou furniture expo showcases smart manufacturing era

Guangzhou furniture expo showcases smart manufacturing era

ISX Financial EU rebrands as Xryma

ISX Financial EU rebrands as Xryma

Philippines announces 2026 Best Workplaces rankings

Philippines announces 2026 Best Workplaces rankings

Maebashi City adopts Fujitsu traffic simulation for transit planning

Maebashi City adopts Fujitsu traffic simulation for transit planning

Hankook supplies tires for Madrid Formula E race

Hankook supplies tires for Madrid Formula E race

PEI Group acquires SIPA for private markets analytics

PEI Group acquires SIPA for private markets analytics

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

EU pavilion showcases food and beverage at Singapore FHA

EU pavilion showcases food and beverage at Singapore FHA

Melco restaurants earn six diamonds in Black Pearl guide

Melco restaurants earn six diamonds in Black Pearl guide

Hong Kong promotes arts and sports events season

Hong Kong promotes arts and sports events season

Optism launches Asia's first autism expert hub on anniversary

Optism launches Asia's first autism expert hub on anniversary

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020