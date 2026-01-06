Everest Medicines to present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SHANGHAI, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced that Ian Woo, President and Chief Financial Officer, will present a company update and that the management team including chairman Bill Wu and Chief Executive Officer Rogers Luo will participate in one-on-one meetings at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held January 12-15, 2026, in San Francisco:

44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Format: Company presentation

Time: 7:30 a.m. PT (11:30 p.m. Beijing time)

Location: San Francisco, CA

The live J.P. Morgan webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of Everest's website (https://www.everestmedicines.com/investors/presentations).

One-on-One Meetings

Date: January 12 – 15, 2026

Everest's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested parties are welcome to schedule a meeting by contacting their J.P. Morgan representative or by reaching out to access@lifesciadvisors.com.