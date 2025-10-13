Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Everest Medicines 2025: NMPA Green-Lights IND for Cancer Vaccine EVM14

October 13, 2025 | 16:14
(0) user say
First-in-human trials to start Q1 2026, giving biotech blogs EVM14 keywords and trial protocol.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for EVM14, a Tumor-Associated Antigen (TAA) cancer vaccine, has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China. This achievement marks a key milestone in the Company's efforts to develop innovative mRNA therapeutics in oncology. EVM14 becomes Everest Medicines' internally developed therapeutic mRNA cancer vaccine to receive IND approvals from both China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

EVM14, an off-the-shelf therapeutic mRNA cancer vaccine, is developed based on Everest Medicines' proprietary mRNA platform. It is formulated with mRNA encoding 5 tumor-associated antigens (TAAs) and is designed to treat various squamous cell carcinomas, including squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sq-NSCLC) and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). EVM14 previously received IND clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2025.

"The cancer burden in China remains substantial. Neither immunotherapy nor targeted therapy can offer long term benefits to cancer patients. As a tumor-associated antigen cancer vaccine, EVM14 is designed to treat various squamous cell carcinomas," Professor Lu Shun, the Lead Principal Investigator in China and Director of the Oncology Department at Shanghai Chest Hospital, stated: " EVM14's unique mechanism offers the potential to complement current treatments by enhancing the efficacy via combination therapies and helping delay disease recurrence, aligning with current trends in oncology drug development. In preclinical studies, EVM14 demonstrated the ability to induce immune memory and prevent tumor recurrence，offering hope for long-term cancer-free survival. We look forward to EVM14 demonstrating promising therapeutic potential in clinical trials, bringing new hope to more patients."

"EVM14 is Everest's first therapeutic mRNA cancer vaccine to achieve IND approvals in both China and the U.S. The approvals reinforces our leadership in developing therapeutic cancer vaccine as a novel immuno-oncology modality." said Rogers Yongqing Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines. "Tumor-associated antigen vaccines offer distinct advantages, including elimination of HLA screening requirements, off-the-shelf availability, lower production costs versus personalized neoantigen vaccines, and applicability across multiple tumor types.

The NMPA approval marks another important milestone that will accelerate clinical development in both countries. Ongoing global multicenter trials will generate valuable clinical evidence to support indication expansion and bring more treatment options to cancer patients worldwide."

The primary endpoints of the EVM14 Phase I trial are safety and tolerability, with secondary endpoints assessing preliminary efficacy. In the targeted cancer types, 96% of patients with sq-NSCLC and 97% of patients with HNSCC expressed at least one of the five target genes.[1]. This broad expression profile, coupled with the limited efficacy of existing standard-of-care therapies, highlights a substantial unmet medical need within these patient populations.

In preclinical studies, EVM14 induced a dose-dependent antigen-specific immune response in mice and significantly inhibited tumor growth in multiple syngeneic tumor models. Notably, EVM14 demonstrated the ability to induce immune memory and prevent tumor recurrence, offering hope for long-term cancer-free survival. Furthermore, preclinical data demonstrated that the combination of EVM14 with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), such as anti-PD-1 or anti-CTLA-4 antibodies, greatly enhanced the anti-tumor activity, reduced recurrence and metastasis, and supports clinical exploration of combination therapies.

Everest Medicines' Jiashan manufacturing site released the first GMP clinical trial batch in June 2025. This batch will support the clinical trials of EVM14 in both China and the United States. The clinical centers involved include NEXT Oncology Virginia, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in the U.S., and Shanghai Chest Hospital in China.

For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

By PR Newswire

Everest Medicines

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Everest Medicines Cancer Vaccine Approval EVM14 Cancer Vaccine Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Related Contents

Everest trims loss, pipeline eyes Phase III

Everest trims loss, pipeline eyes Phase III

Everest Medicines to Announce Interim Results

Everest Medicines to Announce Interim Results

Everest Medicines Raises HK$1.57 Billion

Everest Medicines Raises HK$1.57 Billion

Eravacycline testing guidelines officially published by Everest Medicines

Eravacycline testing guidelines officially published by Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines to Remove "B" Marker from Stock Code on May 2, 2025

Everest Medicines to Remove "B" Marker from Stock Code on May 2, 2025

Everest Medicines Gets “B” Marker Removed from HKEX Listing Code

Everest Medicines Gets “B” Marker Removed from HKEX Listing Code

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Verkada Korea 2025: New Leadership Team Rides Cloud Security Demand

Verkada Korea 2025: New Leadership Team Rides Cloud Security Demand

Ascletis ASC35 2025: Once-Monthly GLP-1/GIP Dual Agonist Selected for Clinic

Ascletis ASC35 2025: Once-Monthly GLP-1/GIP Dual Agonist Selected for Clinic

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Haiphong ignites innovation drive at TECHFEST 2025

Haiphong ignites innovation drive at TECHFEST 2025

Strong turnout at New Zealand Education Fair in Hanoi

Strong turnout at New Zealand Education Fair in Hanoi

Public investment disbursement reaches $17.6 billion in nine months

Public investment disbursement reaches $17.6 billion in nine months

Vietnamese Women Entrepreneurs Forum spotlights female leadership

Vietnamese Women Entrepreneurs Forum spotlights female leadership

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020