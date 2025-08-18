Enigmatig Rings NYSE Bell After U.S. Listing

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigmatig Limited (NYSE American: EGG) ("Enigmatig" or the "Company"), a global business enabler empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to scale across borders, today rang the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") to mark its recent listing and reaffirm its mission to power the global ambitions of bold, forward-thinking businesses.

Desmond Foo, Founder & CEO, and team, joined by Tara Dziedzic, NYSE Head of US Listings, rings The Closing Bell (Photo Credit: NYSE)

Enigmatig began trading on June 18, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering of 3,005,200 Class A ordinary shares at US$5.00 per share including the partial exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option. The offering raised gross proceeds of approximately US$15 million. Prime Number Capital LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

As one of the few Asia-Pacific headquartered firms in its sector to list on the NYSE American, this accomplishment underscores Enigmatig's role as a trusted partner for SMEs navigating high-stakes cross-border expansion, regulatory complexities, and new market entries.

Desmond Foo, Founder and CEO of Enigmatig, said, "Today's bell ringing is a proud milestone in our 15-year journey of enabling SMEs to achieve their international ambitions. Our listing strengthens our foundation for bold, global expansion, enabling us to deepen our service capabilities, advance our RegTech innovations, and extend our reach across the world's key financial hubs. Enigmatig was built to guide clients throughout their expansion journey – from incorporation to licensing, compliance, and strategic growth – delivering clarity, precision, and partnership every step of the way."

Mingwen Teo, the Company's Director and CFO, added, "Our successful IPO and strong first-half performance validate the strength of our business model and the growing demand for comprehensive, technology-enabled licensing and compliance solutions. This ceremony is not just a celebration of our listing, but also a reaffirmation of our long-term vision to empower compliance globally while creating sustainable value for our clients and shareholders."

With its IPO proceeds, Enigmatig is driving its next wave of growth by:

Expanding its leadership and specialist teams across key markets and verticals

Accelerating RegTech and automation innovation to streamline compliance

Enhancing strategic advisory with sharper, data-driven insights

Pursuing targeted M&A to strengthen its global service offerings

Growing its presence in high-potential markets to serve clients closer to where they operate and aspire to operate

Founded in 2010, Enigmatig has built a strong track record across global financial hubs and offshore jurisdictions, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, London, Cyprus, and Belize, delivering tailored solutions across the full business lifecycle, from company incorporation to ongoing compliance and strategic advisory. Its proprietary CRM platform, integrating KYC, AML, and transaction monitoring tools, positions RegTech at the core of the Company's growth strategy, allowing smarter, faster compliance for both new and existing clients.

For photos, a video replay and other content from the event, please visit: https://bit.ly/4mLtkbe

For more information, please visit: https://enigmatig.com