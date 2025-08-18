Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Enigmatig Rings NYSE Bell After U.S. Listing

August 18, 2025 | 14:51
(0) user say
Milestone marks start of company’s global growth ambitions.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigmatig Limited (NYSE American: EGG) ("Enigmatig" or the "Company"), a global business enabler empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to scale across borders, today rang the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") to mark its recent listing and reaffirm its mission to power the global ambitions of bold, forward-thinking businesses.

Desmond Foo, Founder & CEO, and team, joined by Tara Dziedzic, NYSE Head of US Listings, rings The Closing Bell (Photo Credit: NYSE)
Desmond Foo, Founder & CEO, and team, joined by Tara Dziedzic, NYSE Head of US Listings, rings The Closing Bell (Photo Credit: NYSE)

Enigmatig began trading on June 18, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering of 3,005,200 Class A ordinary shares at US$5.00 per share including the partial exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option. The offering raised gross proceeds of approximately US$15 million. Prime Number Capital LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

As one of the few Asia-Pacific headquartered firms in its sector to list on the NYSE American, this accomplishment underscores Enigmatig's role as a trusted partner for SMEs navigating high-stakes cross-border expansion, regulatory complexities, and new market entries.

Desmond Foo, Founder and CEO of Enigmatig, said, "Today's bell ringing is a proud milestone in our 15-year journey of enabling SMEs to achieve their international ambitions. Our listing strengthens our foundation for bold, global expansion, enabling us to deepen our service capabilities, advance our RegTech innovations, and extend our reach across the world's key financial hubs. Enigmatig was built to guide clients throughout their expansion journey – from incorporation to licensing, compliance, and strategic growth – delivering clarity, precision, and partnership every step of the way."

Mingwen Teo, the Company's Director and CFO, added, "Our successful IPO and strong first-half performance validate the strength of our business model and the growing demand for comprehensive, technology-enabled licensing and compliance solutions. This ceremony is not just a celebration of our listing, but also a reaffirmation of our long-term vision to empower compliance globally while creating sustainable value for our clients and shareholders."

With its IPO proceeds, Enigmatig is driving its next wave of growth by:

  • Expanding its leadership and specialist teams across key markets and verticals
  • Accelerating RegTech and automation innovation to streamline compliance
  • Enhancing strategic advisory with sharper, data-driven insights
  • Pursuing targeted M&A to strengthen its global service offerings
  • Growing its presence in high-potential markets to serve clients closer to where they operate and aspire to operate

Founded in 2010, Enigmatig has built a strong track record across global financial hubs and offshore jurisdictions, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, London, Cyprus, and Belize, delivering tailored solutions across the full business lifecycle, from company incorporation to ongoing compliance and strategic advisory. Its proprietary CRM platform, integrating KYC, AML, and transaction monitoring tools, positions RegTech at the core of the Company's growth strategy, allowing smarter, faster compliance for both new and existing clients.

For photos, a video replay and other content from the event, please visit: https://bit.ly/4mLtkbe

For more information, please visit: https://enigmatig.com

By PR Newswire

Enigmatig

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Enigmatig Enigmatig Limited EGG IPO

Related Contents

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

New consumer bluechip to debut on HSX: what will MCH bring to the market?

New consumer bluechip to debut on HSX: what will MCH bring to the market?

Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge

Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge

Rich IPO pipeline can catalyse strategic dealmaking

Rich IPO pipeline can catalyse strategic dealmaking

VPBankS breaks capital-raising record with landmark share sale

VPBankS breaks capital-raising record with landmark share sale

Masan Consumer strengthens its position at home and abroad

Masan Consumer strengthens its position at home and abroad

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020