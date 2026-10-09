Emart24 Malaysia appoints brand ambassador and debuts fusion menu

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2026 – emart24, the Korean convenience store brand, today announced content creator Maryam You Narae — widely known as Maryam DurianKimchi (@uyounik) — as its brand ambassador, marking the start of a new collaboration conceptualised by emart24 to celebrate the connection between Korean culture and Malaysian everyday life.



emart24 x Maryam DurianKimchi: Dua Dunia Satu Seoul

Maryam Younarae hails from Seoul, South Korea, where she met her husband, Rizal, while he was studying in Korea. Having lived in Malaysia for more than six years, the couple has become a familiar and much-loved presence online, gaining popularity for documenting their everyday family life with humour and warmth. With more than 47 million views on TikTok and a community of over 2 million followers, Maryam has emerged as one of Malaysia's recognisable voices in Korean food and family cooking.

K-Pizza Tteokbokki – A bold Korean-Italian fusion of chewy rice cakes, tangy pizza sauce, spicy gochujang, bulgogi chicken and melted mozzarella.

K-Reamy Korean Udon – Chewy udon in a creamy gochujang sauce, loaded with kimchi, mozzarella and chicken strips, topped with an onsen egg.

Strawberry Pop Yogurt Milk – A refreshing strawberry yogurt drink with bursting popping boba for a deliciously fun Hwachae-inspired treat.

Mango Pop Yogurt Milk – A refreshing mango yogurt drink with bursting popping boba for a deliciously fun Hwachae-inspired treat.

Known for preparing wholesome, home-cooked Korean meals for her children, Rina and Rian, Maryam has built a loyal following of Malaysians who share her love for K-food and family-style cooking. Her unique connection to both Korean and Malaysian culture, coupled with her genuine passion for bringing Korean flavours into everyday family life, makes her a natural fit for emart24 as the brand continues to make Korean-inspired food and culture more accessible to Malaysian consumers.The partnership is built around the positioning "Two Worlds, One Seoul" (Dua Dunia, Satu Seoul), reflecting the meeting point between Korean culture and Malaysian everyday life. The concept celebrates how Korean food and culture can be enjoyed authentically while naturally becoming part of the lives, tastes and routines of Malaysian families.Maryam will front emart24's campaign communications — from digital content to launch visuals and in-store materials — appearing in looks that span traditional and modern hanbok as well as the emart24 uniform, bridging Korean heritage with the familiar, everyday convenience store experience.The collaboration debuts with emart24's K-Rasa Fusion of Flavours menu, launching on 15 September 2026 and fully halal certified. The range was developed in response to growing consumer interest in trendy Korean food and flavour experiences, bringing together elevated takes on Korean fan favourites with playful new elements designed to surprise and delight.The line-up includes:The savoury line-up elevates familiar Korean favourites with richer, more contemporary flavour profiles, while the Strawberry Pop and Mango Pop Yogurt Milk drinks tap into consumers' growing appetite for sweet and creamy beverages with unexpected elements — featuring popping yogurt balls for an added burst of texture and flavour.Together, the K-Rasa range translates these consumer insights into accessible, trend-led Korean food experiences into the everyday convenience of emart24, offering Malaysian consumers familiar favourites with something new to discover.Alongside the campaign, Maryam will also spotlight emart24's Jemart Value range — a mix-and-match selection of ready-to-eat food and beverages priced at RM5.90, RM6.90 and RM7.90, giving customers an affordable, convenient option for those on the go.The partnership comes as emart24 continues to expand its presence across Malaysia, with the brand now operating 110 stores nationwide as of 15 September 2026. The growing store network is bringing Korean-inspired food, beverages and lifestyle experiences to an increasingly broad Malaysian consumer base, strengthening emart24's position as a destination for affordable halal Korean street food and K-culture.said Vuitton Pang, Chief Executive Officer, emart24 Holdings Sdn Bhd.said Maryam You Narae (Maryam DurianKimchi), Brand Ambassador, emart24.The appointment marks the beginning of a broader, longer-term collaboration between emart24 and Maryam, extending beyond campaign content into product development and exclusive consumer experiences.Looking ahead, emart24 has more planned for the collaboration, including co-created halal-focused Korean-inspired dishes, a private label range endorsed by Maryam, limited-edition merchandise for emart24 VIP app members, and exclusive meet-and-greet experiences — with further details to be unveiled in the months ahead.These initiatives will give consumers more ways to experience the partnership, from discovering new K-food creations to engaging directly with Maryam and the emart24 brand.The campaign rolls out across Maryam's own social media channels and emart24's official digital platforms, supported by campaign visuals, video content and media outreach, with more menu discoveries, collaborations and content planned throughout the year.https://emart24.com.my

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