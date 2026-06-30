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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Electrolux files $88 million IEEPA tariff refund claim after US Supreme Court ruling

June 30, 2026 | 11:33
(0) user say
Electrolux Group has submitted claims for approximately USD 88 million in IEEPA tariff refunds following the US Supreme Court's February 2026 ruling that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not grant authority to impose tariffs.

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group has today submitted refund claims related to Phase 2. As a consequence, a positive non-recurring item (NRI) of approximately USD 61 million, related to 2025, will be recognized in operating income in Region North America in the second quarter of 2026. Also, an amount of approximately USD 27 million related to the first quarter 2026, will be recognized as part of cost of goods sold (COGS) in Region North America in the second quarter 2026.

The interim report for the second quarter 2026 will be published on July 29, 2026, at approximately 07.00 CEST.

Supplement to the rights issue prospectus

As a consequence of this announcement, Electrolux Group will prepare and publish a supplement to the rights issue prospectus that was published on May 28, 2026. The prospectus supplement will be published as soon as it has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen).

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 29-06-2026 20:00 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/electrolux-group-submits-claims-related-to-refund-of-ieepa-tariffs-of-approx--usd-88-million,c4368840

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4368840/4172538.pdf

Press release 2026-06-29 IEEPA tariffs refund (eng)

By PR Newswire

Electrolux

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TagTag:
Electrolux Electrolux Group IEEPA tariff refund US Supreme Court ruling

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