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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DP World appoints Jason Varsamidis Asia Pacific Managing Director

October 16, 2026 | 10:56
(0) user say
Logistics firm DP World appointed Jason Varsamidis as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for its Asia-Pacific regional operations.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2026 – DP World today announced the appointment of Jason Varsamidis as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of its Asia Pacific region, effective immediately.

Jason will lead DP World Asia Pacific's portfolio of ports and terminals and logistics businesses across 22 geographies, with more than 12,000 employees. He brings close to three decades of experience with DP World and the then P&O Ports, which he joined in 1997.

Jason has most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of DP World Asia Pacific since 2020, where he played a central role in shaping the region's strategy, investment agenda and business performance. Before that, he was Chief Financial Officer of DP World Australia for seven years. Across his career, he has overseen mergers and acquisitions, infrastructure projects and business turnaround programmes.

In his new role, Jason will focus on driving regional strategy and operational performance, strengthening end-to-end supply chains and expanding DP World's integrated logistics capabilities to deliver greater value for customers.

Yuvraj Narayan, Group CEO, DP World,said: "Jason is a highly respected leader with a deep understanding of our business and the markets in which we operate. His track record and commercial acumen make him well placed to lead Asia Pacific, one of our key growth engines. His appointment provides continuity for the business and keeps us firmly focused on our strategic priorities, our customers and our people."

Jason Varsamidis said: "I'm honoured to lead DP World in Asia Pacific. We have a strong business, talented people and real opportunities across this region. I'll work closely with our leadership team and colleagues to maintain momentum, deliver for our customers and partners, and keep advancing our strategic priorities."

DP World Asia Pacific will announce arrangements for the Chief Financial Officer role separately.

http://www.dpworld.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By DP World

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DP World Jason Varsamidis Managing Director Asia Pacific

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